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Paramount+ has debuted the Season 2 trailer for AVERAGE JOE, previewing a storyline that puts Joe, played by Deon Cole, and his crew directly in the path of the Russian mob. The threat forces the group out of their familiar Pittsburgh setting and into a globe-spanning search for answers that lands them in Cape Town, South Africa.

According to the trailer's setup, the new danger hits close to home, putting Joe's family at risk and driving the crew to leave Pittsburgh in pursuit of the people responsible. The season is built around that search, tracking the group as they follow leads across continents.

The footage teases shocking secrets and dangerous new enemies waiting for the crew once they reach South Africa, with the trailer emphasizing the stakes of the situations they encounter along the way. Cape Town's setting is highlighted as a stark contrast to the show's usual Pittsburgh backdrop, with the trailer framing the location as central to the season's tension.

Season 2 of AVERAGE JOE is set to begin streaming August 19 on Paramount+, continuing the story of Joe and his crew as they navigate escalating threats far from home.

More on Paramount+ Recent Articles AVERAGE JOE Season 2 Trailer Sends Deon Cole's Crew Into Russian Mob Danger

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