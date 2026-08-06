AVERAGE JOE Season 2 Trailer From Paramount+ Sends Cast to Cape Town

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Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the second season of AVERAGE JOE, the comedy thriller starring Deon Cole. The eight-episode season follows Joe Washington and his family into Cape Town, South Africa, after a mysterious threat forces them into a dangerous search for answers involving international criminals and long-buried secrets.

The eight-episode second season will premiere globally on Paramount+ on Wednesday, August 19, with two episodes at launch, followed by weekly episodes every Wednesday.

After the explosive events of season one, Joe Washington is trying to move forward when a mysterious threat targeting his family sends him and the gang to Cape Town, South Africa. What begins as a search for answers quickly spirals into a dangerous adventure involving international criminals, powerful enemies and long-buried secrets. As Joe, Leon, Cathy and Touch find themselves hunted across the city, they'll dodge assassins, outrun bounty hunters and attempt to survive a series of increasingly impossible situations that only seem to get more chaotic by the day. Because for Joe Washington, nothing is ever average.

The cast returning alongside Cole includes Malcolm Barrett, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Michael Trucco. Joining for season two are Katlego Lebogang, as Imani, a young woman whose connection to Joe's family changes everything he thought he knew about his past, and Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Sipho, a powerful Cape Town crime boss whose pursuit of Joe and the gang threatens to upend their lives.

The series is produced by Wonderland Sound and Vision and DAE Light Media in association with BET Studios.

Cole returns alongside Malcolm Barrett, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Michael Trucco, with Katlego Lebogang and Hakeem Kae-Kazim joining the cast for the new season. AVERAGE JOE is executive produced by Robb Cullen, Deon Cole, Eric Dean Seaton, Tyrone Finch and Rose Catherine Pinkney, along with Deb Evans for DAE Light Media and McG, Corey Marsh and Mary Viola for Wonderland Sound and Vision. Season one is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

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