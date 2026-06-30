AVERAGE JOE Season 2 Official Teaser Arrives Ahead of Paramount+ Premiere

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Paramount+ has shared the official teaser for the second season of AVERAGE JOE, the action-comedy series starring Deon Cole. The clip previews a new chapter that expands the show's scope considerably, sending its central characters from Pittsburgh to Cape Town, South Africa, as they confront a threat tied to the Russian mob.

AVERAGE JOE centers on Joe, played by Deon Cole, an ordinary man pulled into extraordinary circumstances. In Season 2, a new danger connected to organized crime puts Joe's family directly at risk, forcing him and his crew to pursue answers across multiple continents. The season is set partly against the backdrop of Cape Town, where the group encounters new enemies, uncovers secrets, and faces situations with potentially fatal consequences.

The series streams on Paramount+, which carries original programming alongside content from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and other networks under the Paramount umbrella. Season 2 of AVERAGE JOE is set to begin streaming August 19 on the platform.

Paramount has been active on YouTube with preview content for its Paramount+ slate in recent weeks, including a Season 4 trailer for STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, which premieres July 23 on the service.

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