AVENGERS: ENDGAME, PARASITE, ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD, and More Win ADG Awards; Full List!

The Art Directors Guild announced winners of its 24th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in 11 categories of film, television, commercials, music videos and animation features, during a black-tie dinner gala at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Saturday night, February 1, 2020.

Parasite (Lee Ha-Jun), Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Barbara Ling), Avengers: Endgame (Charles Wood), Toy Story 4 (Bob Pauley) won Best Production Design for Feature Film. Television winners included The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Bill Groom), THE BIG BANG THEORY (John Shaffner), The Umbrella Academy (Mark Worthington), Russian Doll (Michael Bricker), and Chernobyl (Luke Hull) respectively. Additional winners include MedMen: THE NEW NORMAL (James Chinlund) and DRUNK HISTORY (Monica Sotto).



The awards took place before an audience of more than 950, including guild members, industry executives and press. ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Art Directors Council Chair Mark Worthington, ADG, presided over the awards ceremony with actress/comedian Debra Wilson serving as host. Producer of this year's ADG Awards (#ADGawards) was Production Designer Scott Moses, ADG.

Chuck Lorre, award winning television producer, writer and director, received the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award, honoring his prestigious Spectrum of extraordinary work over the past 20 years, and for keeping the multi-camera sitcom alive in creating hit series that generate mass appeal. A wonderful clip reel was presented, spotlighting the Spectrum of Lorre's award-winning work including the acclaimed comedies Young Sheldon, Mom, The Kominsky Method, The Big Bang Theory, Mike & Molly, Cybill, Dharma & Greg and Grace Under Fire, among many others. Bill Gardell, star of Bob ♥ Abishola, one of Chuck Lorre's many shows currently on the air, presented the prize.

The late Oscar-nominated Production Designers William J. Creber, best known for his work on the Irwin Allen disaster flicks The Poseidon Adventure and The Towering Inferno and the first three Planet of the Apes movies, and Roland Anderson, best known for his work on Breakfast at Tiffany's, White Christmas and Cecil B. DeMille's Cleopatra, were inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame for their extraordinary contributions to the visual art of storytelling with a special presentation by Production Designer Jack Taylor, ADG.

Syd Mead, the "visual futurist" and concept artist known for his design contributions to science-fiction films such as Star-Trek: The Motion Picture, Aliens, and Blade Runner, was honored with the esteemed William Cameron Menzies Award posthumously by director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049). Receiving a standing ovation, Syd's longtime partner Roger Servick accepted the special award recognizing his innovative neo-futuristic concept artwork on numerous legendary movies.

The Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to outstanding individuals in each of the guild's four crafts. Oscar-nominated Production Designer Joe Alves, ADG, best known for his work on CLOSE ENCOUNTERS of the Third Kind and the three Jaws films, received the ADG Lifetime Achievement Award from the Art Directors Council (AD), presented by Makeup Artist Greg Nicotero (Watchmen, The Walking Dead). Denis Olsen, a prolific artist on movies, television, theater and commercials known for his work on Ghostbusters, Rocky 2 & 3, The Muppet Movie, Romancing the Stone and Poltergeist, was honored by the Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists Council (STG), presented by Scenic Artist Jim Fiorito, ADG (Patriot Games). Stephen Myles Berger, ADG, spotlighted for his work in theme parks around the world and on films such as Sunshine Boys, Basic Instinct and Robin Hood: Men in Tights, was awarded by the Set Designers and Model Makers (SDMM) Council, presented by Production Designer Norm Newberry, ADG,(Avatar). Jack Johnson, ADG, best known for his work on films such as Edward Scissorhands, Toys and Jurassic Park III, was honored by the Illustrators and Matte Artists (IMA) Council, presented by Production Designer Bo Welch, ADG (A Series of Unfortunate Events).

Check out the full list of winners below!

EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM:

PERIOD FILM

Ford v Ferrari

Production Designer: François Audouy

The Irishman

Production Designer: Bob Shaw

Jojo Rabbit

Production Designer: Ra Vincent

Joker

Production Designer: Mark Friedberg

1917

Production Designer: Dennis Gassner

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Production Designer: Barbara Ling

FANTASY FILM

Ad Astra

Production Designer: Kevin Thompson

Aladdin

Production Designer: Gemma Jackson

Avengers: Endgame

Production Designer: Charles Wood

Dumbo

Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Production Designers: Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins

CONTEMPORARY FILM

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Production Designer: Jade Healy

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh

Knives Out

Production Designer: David Crank

Parasite

Production Designer: Lee Ha-Jun

Us

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

ANIMATED FILM

Abominable

Production Designer: Max Boas

Frozen II

Production Designer: Michael Giaimo, Co-Production Designer: Lisa Keene

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Production Designer: Pierre-Olivier Vincent

The Lion King

Production Designer: James Chinlund

Toy Story 4

Production Designer: Bob Pauley

EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR TELEVISION:

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

A Series of Unfortunate Events: "Penultimate Peril: Part 1"

Production Designer: Bo Welch

The Crown: "Aberfan"

Production Designer: Martin Childs

Game of Thrones: "The Bells"

Production Designer: Deborah Riley

The Mandalorian: "Chapter One"

Production Designer: Andrew L. Jones

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Ep. 305, Ep. 308"

Production Designer: Bill Groom

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Big Little Lies: "What Have They Done?" "The Bad Mother," "I Want

to Know"

Production Designer: John Paino

The Boys: "The Female of the Species"

Production Designer: Dave Blass

Euphoria: "The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed,"

"And Salt the Earth Behind You"

Production Designer: Kay Lee

The Handmaid's Tale: "Mayday"

Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams

The Umbrella Academy: "We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals"

Production Designer: Mark Worthington

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Black Mirror: "Striking Vipers"

Production Designer: Annie Beauchamp

Catch-22

Production Designer: David Gropman

Chernobyl

Production Designer: Luke Hull

Deadwood

Production Designer: Maria Caso

Fosse/Verdon

Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Barry: "ronny/lily"

Production Designer: Tyler B. Robinson

Fleabag: "Ep. 5"

Production Designer: Jonathan Paul Green

GLOW: "Up, Up, Up"

Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted

The Good Place: "Employee of the Bearimy," "Help Is Other People"

Production Designer: Ian Phillips

Russian Doll: "Nothing in This World is Easy"

Production Designer: Michael Bricker

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

The Big Bang Theory: "The Stockholm Syndrome,"

"The Conference Valuation," "The Propagation Proposition"

Production Designer: John Shaffner

The Cool Kids: "Vegas, Baby!"

Production Designer: Stephan Olson

Family Reunion: "Remember Black Elvis?"

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

No Good Nick: "The Italian Job"

Production Designer: Kristan Andrews

Will & Grace: "Family, Trip," "The Things We Do for Love," "Conscious

Coupling"

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

Apple: "It's Tough Out There"

Production Designer: Quito Cooksey

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: "Don't Call Me Angel"

Production Designer: Emma Fairley

MedMen: "The New Normal"

Production Designer: James Chinlund

Portal from Facebook: "A Very Muppet Portal Launch"

Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

Taylor Swift: "Lover"

Production Designer: Kurt Gefke

VARIETY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL

Drunk History: "Are You Afraid of the Drunk?"

Production Designer: Monica Sotto

91st Oscars

Production Designer: David Korins

Rent: Live

Production Designer: Jason Sherwood

Saturday Night Live: "1764 Emma Stone," "1762 Sandra Oh," "1760

John Mulaney"

Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio,

Eugene Lee

Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour

Production Designers: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin





