AVENGERS: ENDGAME, PARASITE, ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD, and More Win ADG Awards; Full List!
The Art Directors Guild announced winners of its 24th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in 11 categories of film, television, commercials, music videos and animation features, during a black-tie dinner gala at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Saturday night, February 1, 2020.
Parasite (Lee Ha-Jun), Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Barbara Ling), Avengers: Endgame (Charles Wood), Toy Story 4 (Bob Pauley) won Best Production Design for Feature Film. Television winners included The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Bill Groom), THE BIG BANG THEORY (John Shaffner), The Umbrella Academy (Mark Worthington), Russian Doll (Michael Bricker), and Chernobyl (Luke Hull) respectively. Additional winners include MedMen: THE NEW NORMAL (James Chinlund) and DRUNK HISTORY (Monica Sotto).
The awards took place before an audience of more than 950, including guild members, industry executives and press. ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Art Directors Council Chair Mark Worthington, ADG, presided over the awards ceremony with actress/comedian Debra Wilson serving as host. Producer of this year's ADG Awards (#ADGawards) was Production Designer Scott Moses, ADG.
Chuck Lorre, award winning television producer, writer and director, received the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award, honoring his prestigious Spectrum of extraordinary work over the past 20 years, and for keeping the multi-camera sitcom alive in creating hit series that generate mass appeal. A wonderful clip reel was presented, spotlighting the Spectrum of Lorre's award-winning work including the acclaimed comedies Young Sheldon, Mom, The Kominsky Method, The Big Bang Theory, Mike & Molly, Cybill, Dharma & Greg and Grace Under Fire, among many others. Bill Gardell, star of Bob ♥ Abishola, one of Chuck Lorre's many shows currently on the air, presented the prize.
The late Oscar-nominated Production Designers William J. Creber, best known for his work on the Irwin Allen disaster flicks The Poseidon Adventure and The Towering Inferno and the first three Planet of the Apes movies, and Roland Anderson, best known for his work on Breakfast at Tiffany's, White Christmas and Cecil B. DeMille's Cleopatra, were inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame for their extraordinary contributions to the visual art of storytelling with a special presentation by Production Designer Jack Taylor, ADG.
Syd Mead, the "visual futurist" and concept artist known for his design contributions to science-fiction films such as Star-Trek: The Motion Picture, Aliens, and Blade Runner, was honored with the esteemed William Cameron Menzies Award posthumously by director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049). Receiving a standing ovation, Syd's longtime partner Roger Servick accepted the special award recognizing his innovative neo-futuristic concept artwork on numerous legendary movies.
The Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to outstanding individuals in each of the guild's four crafts. Oscar-nominated Production Designer Joe Alves, ADG, best known for his work on CLOSE ENCOUNTERS of the Third Kind and the three Jaws films, received the ADG Lifetime Achievement Award from the Art Directors Council (AD), presented by Makeup Artist Greg Nicotero (Watchmen, The Walking Dead). Denis Olsen, a prolific artist on movies, television, theater and commercials known for his work on Ghostbusters, Rocky 2 & 3, The Muppet Movie, Romancing the Stone and Poltergeist, was honored by the Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists Council (STG), presented by Scenic Artist Jim Fiorito, ADG (Patriot Games). Stephen Myles Berger, ADG, spotlighted for his work in theme parks around the world and on films such as Sunshine Boys, Basic Instinct and Robin Hood: Men in Tights, was awarded by the Set Designers and Model Makers (SDMM) Council, presented by Production Designer Norm Newberry, ADG,(Avatar). Jack Johnson, ADG, best known for his work on films such as Edward Scissorhands, Toys and Jurassic Park III, was honored by the Illustrators and Matte Artists (IMA) Council, presented by Production Designer Bo Welch, ADG (A Series of Unfortunate Events).
Check out the full list of winners below!
EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM:
PERIOD FILM
Ford v Ferrari
Production Designer: François Audouy
The Irishman
Production Designer: Bob Shaw
Jojo Rabbit
Production Designer: Ra Vincent
Joker
Production Designer: Mark Friedberg
1917
Production Designer: Dennis Gassner
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Production Designer: Barbara Ling
FANTASY FILM
Ad Astra
Production Designer: Kevin Thompson
Aladdin
Production Designer: Gemma Jackson
Avengers: Endgame
Production Designer: Charles Wood
Dumbo
Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Production Designers: Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins
CONTEMPORARY FILM
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Production Designer: Jade Healy
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh
Knives Out
Production Designer: David Crank
Parasite
Production Designer: Lee Ha-Jun
Us
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
ANIMATED FILM
Abominable
Production Designer: Max Boas
Frozen II
Production Designer: Michael Giaimo, Co-Production Designer: Lisa Keene
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Production Designer: Pierre-Olivier Vincent
The Lion King
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Toy Story 4
Production Designer: Bob Pauley
EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR TELEVISION:
ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
A Series of Unfortunate Events: "Penultimate Peril: Part 1"
Production Designer: Bo Welch
The Crown: "Aberfan"
Production Designer: Martin Childs
Game of Thrones: "The Bells"
Production Designer: Deborah Riley
The Mandalorian: "Chapter One"
Production Designer: Andrew L. Jones
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Ep. 305, Ep. 308"
Production Designer: Bill Groom
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Big Little Lies: "What Have They Done?" "The Bad Mother," "I Want
to Know"
Production Designer: John Paino
The Boys: "The Female of the Species"
Production Designer: Dave Blass
Euphoria: "The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed,"
"And Salt the Earth Behind You"
Production Designer: Kay Lee
The Handmaid's Tale: "Mayday"
Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams
The Umbrella Academy: "We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals"
Production Designer: Mark Worthington
TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Black Mirror: "Striking Vipers"
Production Designer: Annie Beauchamp
Catch-22
Production Designer: David Gropman
Chernobyl
Production Designer: Luke Hull
Deadwood
Production Designer: Maria Caso
Fosse/Verdon
Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Barry: "ronny/lily"
Production Designer: Tyler B. Robinson
Fleabag: "Ep. 5"
Production Designer: Jonathan Paul Green
GLOW: "Up, Up, Up"
Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted
The Good Place: "Employee of the Bearimy," "Help Is Other People"
Production Designer: Ian Phillips
Russian Doll: "Nothing in This World is Easy"
Production Designer: Michael Bricker
MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
The Big Bang Theory: "The Stockholm Syndrome,"
"The Conference Valuation," "The Propagation Proposition"
Production Designer: John Shaffner
The Cool Kids: "Vegas, Baby!"
Production Designer: Stephan Olson
Family Reunion: "Remember Black Elvis?"
Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter
No Good Nick: "The Italian Job"
Production Designer: Kristan Andrews
Will & Grace: "Family, Trip," "The Things We Do for Love," "Conscious
Coupling"
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL
Apple: "It's Tough Out There"
Production Designer: Quito Cooksey
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: "Don't Call Me Angel"
Production Designer: Emma Fairley
MedMen: "The New Normal"
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Portal from Facebook: "A Very Muppet Portal Launch"
Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
Taylor Swift: "Lover"
Production Designer: Kurt Gefke
VARIETY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL
Drunk History: "Are You Afraid of the Drunk?"
Production Designer: Monica Sotto
91st Oscars
Production Designer: David Korins
Rent: Live
Production Designer: Jason Sherwood
Saturday Night Live: "1764 Emma Stone," "1762 Sandra Oh," "1760
John Mulaney"
Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio,
Eugene Lee
Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour
Production Designers: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin