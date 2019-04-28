AVENGERS: ENDGAME Makes 'Unbeatable' Record-Breaking $350 Million in the U.S. in its Opening Weekend

According to Mashable, Avengers: Endgame, Marvel's latest film, has made $350 million in the U.S. in its opening weekend, based on Sunday estimates. Its global total is a record-breaking $1.2 billion.

This is the first film in the U.S. to ever make more than $300 million in its opening weekend, and the first movie in the world to make more than $1 billion worldwide within its first five days.

The previous record-holder is Infinity War, the immediate predecessor to Endgame, which made $257.7 million in its opening days.

While opening weekend records will continue to rise, due do the rising prices of movies, this one appears to be unbeatable.

The film is a culminating story, based on 21 previous films, that have accumulated an unmatched fanbase spanning multiple demographics. Nothing that is currently confirmed to be released in the coming years has close to the amount of momentum or public interest to beat this film's numbers, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Read more on Mashable.

In Avengers: Endgame, while adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers- Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner-must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos, the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.

Kevin Feige produces Avengers: Endgame, and Anthony and Joe Russo are the directors. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee are the executive producers, and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.





