AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Launches & Adds 23 US Cities

The global tour of Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert from Nickelodeon, GEA Live, and Senbla opened over THE WEEKEND to thrilled audiences at the legendary Fox Theatre in Atlanta. Heading into its opening, and celebrating nearly 20 years of the iconic TV show, the epic musical journey is bending the limits of success with more than 300,000 tickets sold around the world (including more than 60 sold out performances).

In response to overwhelming demand, the U.S. tour has added 23 more cities, bringing the total to 139 shows across 103 U.S. cities. The tour will conclude on December 12 in Stamford, CT. Looking ahead to 2025, the tour is set to play 54 shows in 46 cities across Europe and Australia, totaling an impressive 193 shows worldwide. For information about tickets, tour schedule, and information, visit www.avatarinconcert.com.

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert audiences are immersed in a two-hour special with a live orchestra that brings the show's iconic musical score to life, in PERFECT HARMONY with highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the series. Two conductors will split duties throughout the tour including Emily Marshall, who is also the Musical Director, and Associate Conductor Heidi Joosten. Taiko and erhu will share the spotlight with violins and clarinets, while the series' most beloved scenes play out on a full-size cinema screen, bringing viewers into the Avatar world to experience the series' most memorable moments with Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko and more.

The creative mastermind behind the original music for the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series, Emmy Award-winning composer and musician Jeremy Zuckerman, has teamed up with Jeff Adams (the show's original editor) to expand and visualize the series' original compositions for the concert experience, all with the support of show co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. This spectacular production not only magnifies the epic scope and high drama of the series, but also marks a thrilling first for fans offering an opportunity to experience the captivating world of Avatar: The Last Airbender through this live orchestra concert.

"We invite Avatar fans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the TV show with this unique live experience. With sold out shows around the globe, we are so appreciative that audiences are excited to see this brand-new 'Live in Concert' touring production," said Zuckerman.

Honored with a Peabody Award and Primetime Emmy, along with multiple Annie Awards and Genesis Awards, Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender emerged from its three-season run (61 episodes), from February 2005 to July 2008, as one of the most beloved animated properties in history. In 2021, Nickelodeon announced the launch of Avatar Studios, a new division designed to create original content spanning animated series and movies based on the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

The animated series' success has also spawned a companion podcast, Avatar: Braving the Elements, currently in its third season, and a remastered soundtrack from series (and tour) composer, Jeremy Zuckerman, now out on digital and vinyl. The property has also been translated into several bestselling book series, which continue to roll out new original stories. The graphic novel series has sold over three million copies, and the young adult novels have spent 25 total weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and have over 700,000 copies in print.

For more information about Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, tour dates and tickets, please visit www.avatarinconcert.com.

