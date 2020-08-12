AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Creators Depart Netflix Adaptation OVer Creative Differences

The creators of the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender have departed the live-action Netflix adaptation of the show.

The creators of the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzk, have departed an upcoming live-action Netflix adaptation of the show over creative differences.

The creators explained their decision in a blog post, writing: "When Bryan and I signed on to the project in 2018, we were hired as executive producers and showrunners...In a joint announcement for the series, Netflix said that it was committed to honoring our vision for this retelling and to supporting us on creating the series. And we expressed how excited we were for the opportunity to be at the helm. Unfortunately, things did not go as we had hoped."

They continued, "Whatever version ends up on-screen, it will not be what Bryan and I had envisioned or intended to make."

Avatar: The Last Airbender follows the adventures of Aang-the titular Avatar and last Airbender-and his friends, who live in a world DIVIDED into four nations, each corresponding with one of the four elements: Water, Fire, Earth, and Air. Special people in each nation, known as benders, have the ability to manipulate one of the elements through martial arts. The Avatar is able to control all four elements and is meant to bring balance to the world. Aang and company must save the world by defeating Fire Lord Ozai and end a destructive war waged by the Fire Nation.

The Last Airbender aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008

View More TV Stories Related Articles