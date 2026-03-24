AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release

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20th Century Studios’ Avatar: Fire and Ash, the latest entry in James Cameron's blockbuster franchise, will arrive on Digital March 31, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. It will be available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, and DVD on May 19, featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Debuting in theaters in December 2025, Avatar: Fire and Ash has earned $1.5 billion worldwide and ranks among the Motion Picture Association’s top-grossing films of all time. It has also received accolades for Best Visual Effects from the Academy Awards, BAFTA, and the American Cinematheque, among others.

The home release of Avatar: Fire and Ash features more than three hours of never-before-seen bonus content, diving into the development of Na’vi culture, including the language, design, costumes, and environments, while also taking viewers behind the scenes of the filmmaking process with in-depth looks at performance capture, visual effects, and 3D technology.

A limited-edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook will also be available, as will a 3-movie collection, available on Digital, 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD, featuring Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Avatar: Fire and Ash.

In Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in a new adventure of the Avatar saga. As Jake and Neytiri guide their family through grief, they journey with the nomadic Wind Traders across Pandora’s skies. But the Sullys’ path is threatened by a new enemy: the Ash People, a warlike clan led by the fierce Varang, who have turned against Eywa and the ancient Na’vi way.

The movie stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

The film features a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno.

Bonus Features

English Family Audio Track: All objectionable language removed

Igniting the Flame: The Making of Avatar: Fire and Ash — A series of featurettes that explores the filmmakers' journey making Avatar: Fire and Ash with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and insights about the process from the creative talents who shaped the film. Writing the Sequels: In 2013, James Cameron gathered a team of top screenwriters to craft a vision for the Avatar sequels. Together they created an ambitious saga that weaves new stories, clans, biomes, creatures and, most importantly, a family for Jake and Neytiri. Pandoran Design: Production Designer Dylan Cole and his team tackle their biggest design challenge: creating a vivid world and culture for the new clans, the Wind Traders and the Ash People, and the creatures that share their world. RDA Design: Production Designer Ben Procter and his team of concept artists and art directors showcase the sets of Bridgehead and the RDA. From concept art to over 70 sets, Procter's designs set the stage for many of the film's action scenes. The Women of Pandora: Dive deeper into James Cameron's fiercest Na'vi warriors with the powerhouse actors that define these epic roles. Varang and the Mangkwan: Like every aspect of the Avatar films, Varang and the Mangkwan are a melding of talents, from character and scenic design to costumes and body art, but most distinctive is the performance by Oona Chaplin. Discover how she approached her role. Capturing Performance: Cameron and his cast take the “freedom to imagine” on Avatar's capture stage. The characters come to life instinctively as actors rely on their connection to each other, rather than the physical trappings of lighting, costumes, and sets. Stunts: Second unit director Garrett Warren takes us inside the action of Fire and Ash. If you see it in the film, his stunt team did it for real: climbing, falling, fighting, shooting, swimming, and even dogfighting on ikrans. Editing and Virtual Camera: On the Avatar films, Editorial is the quiet hero of production. Discover the editors’ complex process of transforming filmed "scenes" from the capture stage into performance edits, camera loads, shots, templates and finally, a finished film. WĒTĀ FX: Wētā FX tackles the monumental task of rendering every shot in photoreal detail. Fire and Ash is bigger and more complex than any film before it, with giant set pieces, virtual characters, dynamic creatures and vivid effects. ILM: ILM undertakes a pair of key scenes: Jake’s imprisonment in a thanator cage, and his thrilling escape on the gritty tarmac of Bridgehead. Score: Composer Simon Franglen takes us behind the scenes of his thrilling score for FIRE AND ASH, capturing the majestic beauty of the Wind Traders and the unsettling world of the Mangkwan. Also hear from Miley Cyrus on her hit single, "Dream As One." The Art and Impact of 3D: James Cameron takes us inside 3D, a critical component of the Avatar films. Audiences feel the immense scope of Pandora, not just through the breadth of the movie screen, but in the endless depth enabled by stereoscopic filming. Home in New Zealand: Though Fire and Ash’s live action filming was centralized in one cozy corner of Wellington, vendors from all parts of New Zealand banded together to build the sets, costumes, props, and even working maritime vessels

Jon Landau Tribute: If James Cameron is the guiding vision for the Avatar sequels, producer Jon Landau was their nurturing heart. In this warm tribute, the filmmakers celebrate a beloved friend and colleague with remembrances from cast and crew.

RDA Orientation: Do you have what it takes to survive the WILD frontier of Pandora? In these tutorial videos, the RDA provides essential training in Na'vi language and an INTELLIGENCE briefing on the clans of Pandora and the biomes they inhabit. Na'vi 101: The RDA’s Official Language Orientation: Before you set foot on Pandora, the RDA requires personnel to complete Na’vi language training. This video covers the basics of Na’vi - greetings, key phrases, proper pronunciation, and cultural mores. Trust us: say it right or pay the price. Pandora INTELLIGENCE Brief: Prepare for deployment with this essential RDA orientation video designed to give new recruits a tactical edge when navigating the uncharted territories of Pandora. This isn’t just a new world. It’s a new frontier

Marketing Materials & Music Video - Marketing materials used to build audience awareness of the film. “Dream as One” Music Video: Multi Grammy-winning superstar Miley Cyrus performs her emotional end-title ballad, "Dream as One," in the official music video. Theatrical Trailer 1: New clans, new villains. The Sully family fights to survive. Watch trailer 1 now. Theatrical Trailer 2: The Pandoran world goes deeper than you can imagine. Watch trailer 2 now



Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios