ATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER Comedy Special to Air on HBO in December

The HBO Original comedy special ATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER, written and performed by comedian and actress Atsuko Okatsuka, debuts SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Directed by Tig Notaro, ATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER reveals a burgeoning talent with an unparalleled blithe charm as she expertly peels back the layers of her upbringing, talking to strangers, and the pitfalls of being born.

In her first HBO stand-up comedy special, comedian and actress Atsuko Okatsuka brings her brand of ingenious, offbeat storytelling to the Elsewhere stage in Brooklyn, New York where she dishes on the futile art of impressing teenagers, attending a "Magic Mike Live" show with her grandmother, and the alarming reactions that she and her husband had to the unwanted presence of an intruder.

ATSUKO OKATSUKA: THE INTRUDER is written, performed, and executive produced by Atsuko Okatsuka; directed by Tig Notaro, co-executive produced by Michelle Caputo, Shannon Hartman, Josh Lieberman, and KATIE O'Brien.

Watch the new comedy special here: