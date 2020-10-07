ATN Entertainment To Launch ATN Productions With Breakout YouTube Series PANIC

"PANIC" follows the character of Sam (Christopher Cox), a teenager who struggles with anxiety.

Talent management company ATN Entertainment announced the launch of a new production and development division, ATN Productions. The debut project for the company will be developing and producing the breakout Youtube series "PANIC."

As entering college pushes him to grow, Sam must finally learn to cope with his anxiety to live a normal life - or something close enough.

Starting out in 2017 as a self-produced web series co-created by Cox and Keaton Applebaum, who directed all of the episodes, the show grew to find a dedicated audience on Youtube and has amassed more than 650,000 views over the course of ten episodes, becoming a proof of concept for a full-fledged TV show.

"Christopher Cox and Keaton Applebaum are extraordinary talents who have co-written and co-created a unique and hilarious series diving into the subject of anxiety", said Jennifer DaRe, CEO and Founder, ATN Entertainment. "I wanted our first launch project to be something that checked all the boxes. This could not be any more perfect as it delves into the internal dialogue and thoughts we all have, some just way more than others."

"PANIC" will be executive produced by DaRe as well as veteran actor, writer and producer, Sam Ingraffia, also an ATN Entertainment client.

"I'm not sure how Chris and Keaton got to be so talented at such a young age. I'd be pissed off, if I didn't like them so much," said Sam Ingraffia

"Since creating "PANIC," one of our goals was to find people who believed in the vision of the series and help to fully develop this beyond the short-form episodes we initially created", said Keaton Applebaum. "ATN shares in our vision and will help provide the resources and guidance to realize the ultimate goal of fully developing this project for the world to embrace and enjoy."

Christopher Cox and Keaton Applebaum are both represented by ATN Entertainment.

