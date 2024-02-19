ANYONE BUT YOU Will Be Available to Watch at Home Tomorrow

Anyone But You will be available to purchase on digital platforms tomorrow, February 20.

In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Featuring the revitalized, phenomenon hit single “UNWRITTEN” by Natasha Bedingfield!

DIGITAL EXTRAS*

o He Said She Said Featurette

o Everyone Down Under

o Outtakes & Bloopers

o Deleted Scenes

o ASMR Pickup Lines

o Aussie Snacks

*DIGITAL EXTRAS ONLY AVAILABLE WITH SELECT RETAILERS

CAST AND CREW

Directed by: Will Gluck

Produced by: Will Gluck, Joe Roth, and Jeff Kirschenbaum

Story by: Ilana Wolpert

Screenplay by: Ilana Wolpert and Will Gluck

Executive Producers: Alyssa Altman, Jacqueline Monetta, Catherine Bishop, Natalie Sellers, Charlie Corwin, Sidney Kimmel, Mark O'Connor, Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet and Rachel Griffiths

