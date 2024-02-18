AMFAD ALL MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD Starring Jade Pettyjohn and JoJo Siwa Makes Berlin World Premiere

Cineverse (CNVS), Roundtable Entertainment, and Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment (FME) have announced the World Debut screening of the highly anticipated slasher, #AMFAD All My Friends Are Dead in Berlin. With an ensemble led by award-winning actress Jade Pettyjohn (Little Fires Everywhere) and international sensation JoJo Siwa (So You Think You Can Dance), #AMFAD All My Friends are Dead is the newest film franchise from genre veterans Marcus Dunstan (SAW IV-7, The Collector) and John Baldecchi (Happy Death Day). The film will be available in two versions: the feature film, and a special “safe for TV” version. In NORTH AMERICA the feature film will release on Cineverse this summer.

#AMFAD All My Friends Are Dead is produced by John Baldecchi, Sarah Donnelly, Kirk Shaw, and Stephanie Rennie, with Dominic Ianno, Jason Resnick, Suraj Gohill and Dan Rubin executive producing alongside Cineverse’s Chris McGurk, Erick Opeka, Yolanda Macias, and Brad Miska. Cineverse holds North American rights. The film was fully financed by Banc of California and Budding Equity, among others. Film Mode Entertainment has international sales rights for the film.

“Being able to bring this story to life alongside such an amazing team of creators and visionaries in the horror space is exactly what we aim to do at Cineverse when supporting new film projects,” Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer, Cineverse. “Marcus hits the right balance and tone of Gen Z/Millennials social presence in navigating their friendships through the best and most horrifying times, and we are very excited to be bringing this story and the incredible cast terrifying performance to fans around the world.”

“We’re delighted that #AMFAD All My Friends Are Dead is gearing up for a summer release. Marcus Dunstan has crafted a unique blend of fun and suspense that will captivate new fans of the genre and delight horror aficionados alike. With standout performances by Jade Pettyjohn and JoJo Siwa, this film promises to add an exciting new dimension for their vast fan bases.” Sarah Donnelly, Head of Production, Roundtable Entertainment. “We’re immensely grateful to fellow producers Kirk Shaw and Stephanie Rennie, who helped Roundtable push this across the finish line. Teaming up with Cineverse, Bloody Disgusting, and Film Mode ensures that #AMFAD is primed to leave a lasting impression with audiences worldwide.”

#AMFAD All My Friends Are Dead follows a group of college friends as they head to the year's biggest music festival. When they get a killer deal on an Airbnb, they waste little time celebrating their good fortune. Their weekend of partying quickly turns into a nightmare as members of the group are murdered one by one. When they realize that each of these horrific deaths corresponds to one of the seven sins, it’s only a matter of time before their number is up.

Film Mode Entertainment is presenting the World Premiere screening in Berlin for buyers from across the globe on Thursday, February 15th at 11:00 AM at CinemaxX 13 and Monday, February 19th at 5:00 PM at Marriot 1. Film Mode Entertainment also has enormous interest in #AMFAD All My Friends Are Dead with deals already closed in Germany and Benelux - Splendid, UK - Bohemia, Middle East - Falcon, Poland - Forum Film, Portugal - Nos Lusomundo, Philippines - Pioneer, and Bangladesh - Jamuna Group. FME is currently fielding offers from additional territories.

The film, penned by Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum, stars Jade Pettyjohn (Little Fires Everywhere) and JoJo Siwa (So You Think You Can Dance), with an ensemble cast that includes Jennifer Ens, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Justin Derickson, Julian Haig, Cardi Wong, Jack Doupe-Smith and Michaella Russell.

About Roundtable Entertainment

Launched by experienced leaders from across the entertainment industry, Roundtable Entertainment is a powerhouse, multi-platform studio creating a slate of premium content for the global audience. Built to meet the growing demand for diverse content, Roundtable curates distinctive high-value feature films, buzzworthy unscripted shows with celebrity talent, exclusive original series, and FAST channels specializing in wide-ranging topics, including the exhilarating world of action-sports. The company synergizes content creation with distribution, effectively exploiting IP across an ever-expanding spectrum of media platforms. Roundtable has recently announced George A. Romero’s Twilight of the Dead with Brad Anderson directing and action-thriller MOM, to be directed by Mark Pellington. For more information, visit www.roundtable-ent.com.

About Cineverse

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit cineverse.com.

About Film Mode Entertainment

Film Mode Entertainment is a leading worldwide sales agent, production entity and distribution company, focusing on commercially driven feature films of all genres and budget sizes. Film Mode represents projects at all stages of the filmmaking process, often as Executive Producer, with the aim of helping producers and distributors achieve maximum exposure for their films. Film Mode’s recent titles include Mayim Bialik’s feature directorial debut, AS THEY MADE US, starring two-time Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman, Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Candice Bergen, Simon Helberg and Dianna Agron, CHICK FIGHT starring Malin Ackermn and Bella Thorne, CRYPTO starring Kurt Russell, Luke Hemsworth and Alexis Bledel, STAGE MOTHER starring Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu and Adrian Grenier. Previous releases include SUGAR MOUNTAIN starring Jason Momoa, and THE GOOD NEIGHBOR starring Academy Award-nominee James Caan. Film Mode accelerated their growth and expanded their capabilities by entering into a partnership with SCREEN MEDIA, representing their catalogue of more than 600 titles, including WHAT’S EATING GILBERT GRAPE starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The company also has its own distribution arm, as well as a documentary label, DocMode. Film Mode is based in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, visit www.filmmodeentertainment.com