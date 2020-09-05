AMERICAN'S GOT TALENT Welcomes Dance Town Family Back To The Competition As The Season's First Wild Card

The group will be performing in the America's Got Talent semi-finals on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Dance Town Family from Miami, FL has been selected as the first Wild Card of the season and will be performing in the America's Got Talent semi-finals on Tuesday, Sept. 8 (8:00 PM ET/PT on NBC).

Manny Castro, born in Santiago Chile and moved to Miami 28 years ago. In 2003, Manny along with his wife Lory, created Dance Town and it became one of the most prestigious dance studios in the country. Using their diverse backgrounds, Manny and Lory fused Jazz, Hip-Hop and Latin Ballroom to make a unique and well-known style throughout the country. They have produced numerous successful dance groups including The Untouchables, Miami All Stars, Dance Town Divas and now Dance Town Family. Dance Town Family has a culturally diverse Latin background that consists of talented, energetic young performers aged between eight and 35. It is Manny and Lory's family, including their own children, nieces and nephews that truly make Dance Town Family a "family" affair.

