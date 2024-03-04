AMELIE Sets New DVD & Blu-Ray Release Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amélie will be released on DVD and limited edition Blu-Ray steelbook on March 26.

Bursting with imagination and having seen her share of tragedy and fantasy, Amélie is not like the other girls. When she grows up, she becomes a waitress in a Montmartre bar run by a former dancer. Amélie enjoys simple pleasures until she discovers that her goal in life is to help others.

To that end, she invents all sorts of tricks that allow her to intervene incognito into other people's lives, including an imbibing concierge and her hypochondriac neighbor. But Amélie's most difficult case turns out to be Nino Quicampoix, a lonely sex shop employee who collects photos abandoned at coin-operated photobooths.

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in high definition

French DTS-HD MA 5.1

Special Features: ALL-NEW: Jean-Pierre Jeunet Looks Back (Blu-ray Exclusive) Commentary with Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet The Look of Amélie Q&A With the Director Q&A With the Director and the Cast An Intimate Chat With Jean-Pierre Jeunet Fantasies of Audrey Tautou Cast Auditions Home Movie: Inside the Making of Amélie Storyboard Comparisons The Amélie Scrapbook Trailer



DVD

Feature presented in standard definition

French Dolby Digital 5.1

Special Features: Commentary with Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet The Look of Amélie Q&A With the Director Q&A With the Director and the Cast An Intimate Chat With Jean-Pierre Jeunet Fantasies of Audrey Tautou Cast Auditions Home Movie: Inside the Making of Amélie Storyboard Comparisons The Amélie Scrapbook Trailer



The film stars Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz, Rufus, Lorella Cravotta, Serge Merlin, Jamel Debbouze, Claire Maurier, Clotilde Mollet, Isabelle Nanty, Dominique Pinon, Artus de Penguern, Yolande Moreau, Urbain Cancelier, and Maurice Benichou.