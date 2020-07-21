AMC Orders Six Additional Episodes Of Weekly Digital Series BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH AT COLMAN'S

AMC has ordered six additional episodes of the digital weekly series Bottomless Brunch at Colman's, a 20-minute video-chat-based show hosted by Colman Domingo (Fear The Walking Dead, Zola, Candyman) from his home in Los Angeles. Viewers can watch new episodes on Sundays, beginning August 23, on YouTube.com/TheWalkingDead as well as AMC.com and FEAR THE WALKING DEAD Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

Bottomless Brunch at Colman's taps into Domingo's favorite way to stay connected to his community of family and friends - brunch - and takes it virtual. Prior to his career as a writer, actor and director, Domingo worked in the service industry -- and his love of bar and restaurant life has never left him. Domingo will send a couple of his friends all the mixings each week for a cocktail that can easily be made at home, ask them to make something delicious to eat for brunch, and invite them to join him for a virtual brunch to talk about life today and how they are coping. The series will lead with Domingo's favorite, a Bulleit Bourbon Black Manhattan, for guests Kim Dickens, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Brett Gelman, among others and will continue each week with various drink and food pairings.

"With so much going on in our world, I hope to bring a little light and levity into your homes," said Domingo. "I love introducing friends to one another and getting to know them in a unique way. No better way than to bring you into my home and share a little of ourselves with you at home. Who doesn't enjoy a good brunch? I've enjoyed brunch for hours! Ask my good friend Elaine Welteroth. We clocked in seven hours for a brunch. Let's have some fun."

"We are big Colman Domingo fans, both on screen and off, and love the idea of tapping into his talent to bring fans something delightful during this time. Colman is passionate about the need for people to come together and share their humanity, so it is natural that he should want to stay connected with his community and fans during this time. This project is one we are very happy to keep bringing to our digital audiences," said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks' Entertainment Group & AMC Studios.

Related Articles View More TV Stories