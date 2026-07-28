AIR BUD to Return to Theaters for Dog-Friendly Summer Screenings

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AIR BUD is set to return to movie theaters as part of a multi-city screening series designed to welcome dogs alongside their owners this summer. The event brings THE FAMILY film back to the big screen in a series of dog-friendly showings taking place in select cities.

Cineverse an entertainment technology company and studio, and Air Bud Entertainment, a premium family media company, announced a partnership with the PEDIGREE brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, to host a special, multi-city summer movie activation and give pet parents the chance to watch Air Bud on the big screen with their own furry friends. The dog-friendly events will feature an exclusive behind the scenes look at the upcoming family film, AIR BUD RETURNS, followed by celebratory screenings of the original 1997 classic film where all pups are welcome.

The special screenings will take place in August in the following cities, see RSVP and event information at the link: returns.airbud.com

Screening Locations

August 3 - Los Angeles, St. Barks 10740 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

August 5 - Chicago, ChiTown Drive-In 2343 S Throop St, Chicago, IL 60608

August 10 - Kansas City, Boulevard Drive-In 1051 Merriam Ln, Kansas City, KS 66103

As part of the PEDIGREE brand's newly launched 'Good Then, Better Now' campaign, this collaboration with Cineverse celebrates the brand's legacy as a trusted part of families for over 40 years, believing that every dog deserves quality nutrition, and highlighting its classic recipe, which was good then and is even better now with recent product upgrades.

'We all cherish the memories of the dogs we grew up with and many of us watched Air Bud alongside our furry family members,' said Helen Hastings, Director of the PEDIGREE brand, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. 'PEDIGREE is proud to be part of those moments and these dog-friendly screening events are a joyful way to bring families together and create new memories.'

This initiative is part of a larger partnership that includes a premiere event in January ahead of the wide theatrical release of AIR BUD RETURNS on January 22nd, 2027.

Each event will feature a special video introduction by Robert Vince, the creator and director behind the upcoming AIR BUD RETURNS. In addition to the screenings, the PEDIGREE brand, Air Bud Entertainment, and Cineverse are partnering to deliver exclusive giveaways, PEDIGREE pet product samples and limited-edition movie merchandise. Attendees can also enjoy a themed photo booth and a custom-built basketball hoop activation, celebrating the film's signature charm. Guests are encouraged to bring their dogs to the events, where pet friendly amenities, like pet hydration stations, will be available for furry family members to enjoy.

'For the millions who grew up with Air Bud we wanted to give our fans a chance to experience the original underdog story on the big screen with their family and dogs, giving a new generation an opportunity to discover him for the first time' said Air Bud Franchise creator and Writer/Director of AIR BUD RETURNS, Robert Vince. 'With this Summer Series, we're celebrating everything that made Air Bud and PEDIGREE special then—and making those moments even better now.'

'AIR BUD RETURNS is literally the ultimate underdog story, and one that uniquely features the connections and unique bonds families share with their pets,' said Cineverse Chief Motion Pictures Officer Yolanda Macias. 'By partnering with the PEDIGREE brand to create this dog-friendly event, we're giving fans of this enduring franchise -- and their pups! -- a unique way to experience that onscreen magic in the real world with their families.'

AIR BUD RETURNS is an all-new movie marking the highly anticipated theatrical return of Buddy to the big screen. AIR BUD RETURNS is a quintessential family movie, a multi-generational event that will bring families home to the town Fernfield, 'where anything is possible'. Yes, there 'still…ain't no rule that says a dog can't play basketball.' AIR BUD RETURNS will hit theaters on January 22, 2027.

About AIR BUD RETURNS

In Air Bud Returns, 14-year-old Jacob has always dreamt of being a star basketball player. After the passing of his father, that dream felt even more impossible. But everything changes when he and his mom move into his dad's childhood home in Fernfield, 'where anything is possible.' There, Jacob finds an old VHS tape marked 'Air Bud' and discovers his Dad played on the Timberwolves team with the original Air Bud. Jacob has a chance meeting with a stray golden retriever, he later names Buddy. They learn to play basketball together, unite a team of misfits, and become champions.

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