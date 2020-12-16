AFTER THE MURDER OF ALBERT LIMA Acquired by Screen Media as a Crackle Original

Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, announced today the acquisition of all US AVOD rights to the true-crime documentary thriller AFTER THE MURDER OF ALBERT LIMA, from director and producer Aengus James (American Harmony, Scandalous.) The film will be released as a Crackle Original in the first quarter of 2021.

After The Murder of Albert Lima tells the story of a son obsessed with capturing his father's killer. After years of the legal system failing him, Paul Lima takes the unorthodox - and highly dangerous - step of hiring two BOUNTY HUNTERS to travel to Honduras to track down and capture his father's killer. This riveting, and at times darkly comedic, thriller explores both the importance of family and the myriad dangers of taking the law into your own hands.

The film screened in the past year at DOC NYC, Woodstock Film Festival, Phoenix Film Festival and the Houston International Film Festival. After The Murder of Albert Lima is executive produced by Gunpowder & Sky's Van Toffler, Floris Bauer, and Jude Harris, and broadcast anchor, host and executive producer, Meredith Vieira. It is produced by Amy Rapp of Meredith Vieira Productions and Aengus James and Colin King Miller of This Is Just A Test.

"A man hires two BOUNTY HUNTERS to help him kidnap his father's killer in Honduras... WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? From the beginning, this was a bad idea," said filmmaker Aengus James. "At the time we filmed this documentary, a report on NPR named Honduras the murder capital of the world; it had a case closure rate of just 2.5%. When I first met Paul (Lima), he was at a breaking point. The desperation he felt was echoed by victims' families in Honduras we spoke to. What is justice in a broken and horribly corrupt system? Is vengeance just? Paul's obsession for justice and his moral struggle with vengeance compelled me to follow him on this deeply flawed adventure."

"Screen Media is thrilled to bring this gripping documentary to our Crackle network," said Brendan Murray, Screen Media's Manager of Digital Acquisitions. "We were enthralled by the harrowing and ultimately heartwarming true story this film tells, and are certain that audiences will feel the same when they watch Paul Lima and his stranger-than-fiction journey to find justice for his father."

The deal was negotiated by Murray for Screen Media with Nik Mehta of Gunpowder & Sky on behalf of the filmmakers.

The announcement follows on the heels of Screen Media's recent acquisitions, which include the female comedy Off the Rails, Simon West's action disaster film Skyfire, and the Bella Thorne thriller Girl. In addition, Screen Media has such notable titles as: Roger Michell's Blackbird, which stars Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet and Mia Wasikowska, Jesse Quinones' MMA action film Cagefighter, featuring Gina Gershon, Jon Moxley, and Chuck Liddell, and Rod Lurie's The Outpost, which was one of the top-performing films of the summer. The company is also in post-production on Willy's Wonderland with Nicolas Cage, set to release early next year.