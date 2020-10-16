A+E Networks Broadcasts Live Coverage of Barrett-Jackson

The 2020 Fall Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

A+E Networks and Barrett-Jackson today announced the broadcast schedule for live coverage of the World's Greatest Car Collector Auction's flagship event, the 2020 Fall Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale. As the exclusive broadcast home to Barrett-Jackson coverage, A+E Networks will broadcast nearly 20 hours of live coverage from Scottsdale, AZ October 22-24 across FYI and HISTORY.

The Fall Auction will offer genuine automobilia items and hundreds of collectible vehicles, with a diverse auction docket full of highly-desirable cars, including a 2012 Lexus LFA, a 2018 Ford GT, a 1970 Plymouth HEMI 'Cuda and a 1968 Pontiac Firebird Resto-Mod - each of which will be offered with No Reserve. Due to COVID-19 safety measures and protocols, the Fall Auction event will be open to bidders, consignors and their guests only; no general admission tickets will be offered.

"We look forward to reconnecting with the collector car community during our live Fall Auction next week in Scottsdale," said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. "Though we're limited to the number of guests we can host at WestWorld, thanks to our partnership with FYI and HISTORY, the Barrett-Jackson experience will be enjoyed by millions of enthusiasts around the world. We couldn't be more excited about our 2020 Fall Auction and the opportunity to celebrate the passion everyone shares for this incredible hobby."

"Whether you're a car aficionado or enjoy cars as a casual pastime, there's something for everyone at Barrett-Jackson events," said Christian Murphy, senior vice-president, Enthusiast brands, A+E Networks. "It's exciting to see our landmark partnership with Barrett-Jackson ratchet up with our first live auction. And as car enthusiasts ourselves, it's gratifying to bring fans along for THE RIDE with live content that they've been missing these many months."

Car enthusiasts across the U.S. and Canada can tune-in to see the world's most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the Barrett-Jackson block.

