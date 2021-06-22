A&E Boards New Series FASTEN YOUR SEATBELT Hosted By Robert Hays

A&E Network is taking viewers through the most incredible caught-on-camera moments in air travel with the new original eight-episode series "Fasten Your Seatbelt," hosted by actor/producer/director Robert Hays (Airplane!). "Fasten Your Seatbelt" premieres with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, July 21 at 10pm ET/PT.

Each thirty-minute episode of "Fasten Your Seatbelt" tells the true stories behind the most incredible moments from airports and flights. Air travel is a universal experience that often elicits a powder keg of emotions. Whether it's caught on surveillance cameras or by cell phones of fellow passengers, Hays will take viewers through moments that range from unbelievably shocking to humorous and heartwarming.

As the pent-up demand for air travel is currently increasing, "Fasten Your Seatbelt" gives viewers a first-class ticket to see what happens when people from all walks of life, are thrown together for hours at a time. From unruly passengers, to mile high weddings and pedicures on the plane, viewers will get their boarding pass for a non-stop flight of emotions.

The son of a Marine Corps Colonel and fighter pilot, Robert Hays is best known for his role as pilot Ted Striker in the classic film Airplane! He is also known for numerous other theater, film and TV roles including "Angie," "Starman," "FM," "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey," "Cat's Eye," and "Dr. T And The Women." Not only is Hays a producer, director, and actor, but he has trained as a pilot.

"Fasten Your Seatbelt" is produced by Six West MediaTM group and Noble Savages for A&E Network. Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat, Chris Martin and Patty Ivins are executive producers for the Six West MediaTM group. Joe Livecchi serves as an executive producer for Noble Savages. Jonathan Partridge and Marcie Hume serve as executive producers for A&E Network. "Fasten Your Seatbelt" is distributed internationally by A&E Networks.