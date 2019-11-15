ADOPT A HIGHWAY on Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 24

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, will release ADOPT A HIGHWAY on December 24, 2019 on DVD and Blu-ray. ADOPT A HIGHWAY stars Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke (Boyhood), Elaine Hendrix ("Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll"), Diane Gaeta (Other People's Children), Mo McRae ("Pitch"), Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us"), and Betty Gabriel (Get Out). The film is written and directed by Logan Marshall-Green in his feature filmmaking debut which had its World Premiere at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival. RLJE Films will release ADOPT A HIGHWAY on DVD for an SRP of $29.96 and on Blu-ray for an SRP of $29.97.

In ADOPT A HIGHWAY, Russ Millings has just been released from prison after serving 21 years for a 3rd strike conviction for possessing an ounce of marijuana. As he tries to adapt to a world he doesn't recognize - including trying to learn how to use the internet - he finds an abandoned baby in a dumpster behind the fast food restaurant where he works as a dishwasher. Unsure of what to do, and caught between impulses of kindness and panic, Russ soon realizes this could be his chance at redemption.

RLJE Films' recent features include the 2018 Sundance Film Festival hit Mandy from writer/director Panos Cosmatos and starring Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache; Galveston starring Ben Foster and Elle Fanning and directed by Mélanie Laurent; and The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot written and directed by Robert Krzykowski and starring Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott, Aidan Turner and Ron Livingston. us.rljentertainment.com

Known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, AMC Networks is the company behind the award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films. Its diverse line-up of popular and critically-acclaimed series and independent films include Killing Eve, BETTER CALL SAUL and The Walking Dead, which has been the #1 show on basic cable television for nine consecutive years, as well as Portlandia, Brockmire, Love After Lockup, and the films Boyhood, Death of Stalin, and many more. Its original series MAD MEN and BREAKING BAD are widely recognized as being among the most influential and acclaimed shows in the history of TV. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its production business; AMC Networks International, its international programming business; the subscription streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now; Acorn TV; and UMC (Urban Movie Channel); and Levity Entertainment Group, the Company's production services and comedy venues business. For more information, visit http://www.amcnetworks.com.





