AD ASTRA Starring Brad Pitt to be Released on Digital Dec. 3

Brad Pitt gives a powerful performance in this "absolutely enthralling" (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone), sci-fi thriller set in space. When a mysterious life-threatening event strikes Earth, astronaut Roy McBride (Pitt) goes on a dangerous mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe.



Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes™, critics have hailed AD ASTRAas "a thrilling interstellar epic" (Rodrigo Perez, Playlist). Add AD ASTRA to your digital collection on Movies Anywhere December 3 and buy it on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ andDVD December 17.

AD ASTRA Blu-ray Special Features:

Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary by James Gray

"The Void"

"Epilogue"

To the Stars

A Man Named Roy

The Crew of the Cepheus

The Art of Ad Astra

Reach for the Stars

Audio Commentary by Director James Gray*

Space Age: The VFX**

*Available on both the Blu-ray™ and 4K Ultra HD™

**Available on Digital only





AD ASTRA 4K Ultra HD™ Specifications



Street Date: December 17, 2019

Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1

Audio: English Dolby Atmos, English Descriptive Audio 5.1, Spanish Dolby

Digital 5.1, and French DTS 5.1

Subtitles: English for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Spanish, and French

Movie Run Time: Approximately 123 Minutes

Rating: PG-13 for some violence and bloody images, and for brief strong language





AD ASTRA Blu-ray™ Specifications



Street Date: December 17, 2019

Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, English Descriptive Audio 5.1,

Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1, French Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles: English for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Spanish, French

Movie Run Time: Approximately 123 Minutes

Rating: PG-13 for some violence and bloody images, and for brief strong language





AD ASTRA DVD Specifications



Street Date: December 17, 2019

Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1

Audio: English Dolby Digital 5.1, English Descriptive Audio 5.1, Spanish Dolby

Digital 2.0, French Dolby Digital 2.0

Subtitles: English for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Spanish, French

Movie Run Time: Approximately 123 Minutes

Rating: PG-13 for some violence and bloody images, and for brief strong language





