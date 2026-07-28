ACM HONORS to Feature Trisha Yearwood, Dierks Bentley & More Stars

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The Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC has announced a lineup of performers and special guests set to appear at the 19th ACM Honors, an event celebrating this year's honorees within the COUNTRY MUSIC industry. AVERY ANNA, BIG KENNY, CARLY PEARCE, CARTER FAITH, DIERKS BENTLEY, DYLAN SCOTT, GABRIELLA ROSE, GAVIN ADCOCK, KAITLIN BUTTS, MARK COLLIE, MARGO PRICE, MEGAN MORONEY, PARKER MCCOLLUM, and TRISHA YEARWOOD are set to take the stage, with BRENDA LEE appearing as a special guest and ZACH JOHN KING set to host the ACM Studio Recording and Industry Awards presentations. The Academy also announced a tribute to DOLLY PARTON, who will receive the ACM Poet's Award and accept the honor via a video message. CARLY PEARCE and PARKER MCCOLLUM will co-host the evening, which is scheduled to take place at The Pinnacle in Nashville.

The Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC announced TODAY a superstar lineup of presenters and performers for this year's 19th ACM Honors presented by TennPop, Seltzer of the South. Performers set to take the stage to honor this year's honorees include Avery Anna, Big Kenny, Carly Pearce, Carter Faith, Dierks Bentley, Dylan Scott, Gabriella Rose, Gavin Adcock, Kaitlin Butts, Mark Collie, Margo Price, Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum and TRISHA Yearwood. Brenda Lee will appear as a special guest and Zach John KING will present the ACM Studio Recording and Industry Awards portion of ACM Honors. The Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC also announced that there will be a special tribute to COUNTRY MUSIC legend Dolly Parton, who will be honored with the ACM Poet's Award. Parton will accept the honor via a special video message.

The 19th ACM Honors will take place on Wednesday, August 19th at The Pinnacle in Nashville, co-hosted by four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce and three-time ACM Award winner Parker McCollum.

Parton joins previously announced special honorees Bill Anderson, Brett James, C2C: Country to Country, The Carter Family, Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves, Paramount + Hit Television Series: 'Landman', Leslie Fram, Mike Curb and Scott Zolke to be celebrated during what is widely regarded as the 'Country Music Industry's favorite night.' Previously announced ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year winner Ella Langley, ACM Songwriter of the Year winner Jessie Jo Dillon, and the previously announced ACM Studio Recording Award and Industry Award winners will also be recognized.

Dolly Parton is receiving the ACM Poet's Award in recognition of her extraordinary, decades-long impact as one of Country Music's most gifted and influential songwriters. A 13-time ACM Award recipient, Parton's relationship with the Academy spans generations. She has also hosted the ACM Awards three times, further cementing her place as one of the genre's most beloved and enduring figures.

At the heart of Parton's legacy is her pen. Her work has been nominated multiple times in the ACM Song of the Year category, including for 'You're the Only One,' '9 to 5' and 'When I Get Where I'm Going,' underscoring the lasting power of her songwriting within Country Music. From 'Jolene' and 'Coat of Many Colors' to 'I Will Always Love You,' Parton has written with honesty, heart and unmatched storytelling power, creating songs that have shaped the culture of COUNTRY MUSIC and continue to resonate far beyond genre lines.

The presenting partner of the evening is TennPop, Seltzer of the South, a Tennessee-born, ready to drink, spirit-based seltzer. Crafted with Tennessee vodka, local honey, and sparkling water, TennPop celebrates the people, places, and culture that define the South.

'TennPop is about celebrating Tennessee and the people who make it what it is. COUNTRY MUSIC has always been part of that story,' said Lauren Lindsey, Founder & CEO of TennPop. 'To stand alongside the Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC as the Presenting Partner of ACM Honors, celebrating the artists, songwriters, and industry leaders whose work brings people together every day, is a milestone we're incredibly proud to be part of.'

Tickets are available now through AXS. ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic partner of the Academy of Country Music, is offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience ACM Honors through an exclusive VIP package to benefit the charity. The experience includes two premium side-stage balcony seats with complimentary drinks, backstage red carpet photo access, a private meet-and-greet, and exclusive commemorative merchandise. Further information HERE.

For more information on the ACM Awards and all ACM events, visit www.ACMcountry.com. The Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC can be found on Facebook, X at @ACMawards and Instagram @ACMawards.

About the Academy of Country Music

Founded in Southern California in 1964 as a regional trade organization, the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has grown over the past 60 years into a leading association for the COUNTRY MUSIC industry. Headquartered in Nashville, TN and boasting record-high membership of more than 5,000 worldwide, the Academy serves as a powerhouse advocate for Country fans, artists, and all facets of the business, as well as a supporter of philanthropic work through charitable partner ACM LIFTING LIVES, dedicated to improving lives through the power of music and providing aid in times of need, with a focus on health initiatives. 2026 continues to be a landmark year for the Academy, building on last year's success of the 60th ACM Awards, hosted by entertainment icon Reba McEntire, which returned to the DALLAS Cowboys' world headquarters in Texas for a third consecutive year and streamed live to a global audience on Prime Video. The Academy also remains relentlessly committed to creating a more inclusive environment for underrepresented groups in Country Music, from the boardroom to the stage, and proudly presents ACM Level Up, a two-year professional development and enrichment curriculum for rising leaders, among other initiatives. For more information, visit ACMcountry.com or ACMLiftingLives.org.

About ACM Lifting Lives

ACM Lifting Lives is the philanthropic partner of the Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC dedicated to improving lives through the power of music, harnessing the strength of the COUNTRY MUSIC industry to provide aid to those in need. The nonprofit supports the overall well-being of individuals working in the COUNTRY MUSIC industry by rising to meet the needs of the community and by serving those who face unexpected hardships through its Diane Holcomb Emergency Relief Fund. ACM Lifting Lives is also proud to support other nonprofit organizations that leverage music as a therapeutic means of healing and to advance stories that highlight and amplify the goodwill generated by Country Music.

Through generous donations and the support of the industry, artists, outside organizations, and fans, ACM Lifting Lives has given more than $12 million dollars to more than 150 worthy causes and thousands of individuals over the past 20 years. For more information, please visit www.ACMLiftingLives.org.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

Parton joins previously announced honorees including BILL ANDERSON, BRETT JAMES, C2C: COUNTRY TO COUNTRY, THE CARTER FAMILY, ERIC CHURCH, KACEY MUSGRAVES, and the Paramount+ series LANDMAN, along with ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year ELLA LANGLEY and ACM Songwriter of the Year JESSIE JO DILLON, who are also set to be recognized during the ceremony.

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