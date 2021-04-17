ACE Eddie Award Winners Announced

The 71st Annual ACE Eddie Awards presented by American Cinema Editors (ACE) TODAY announced winners LIVE during a virtual awards ceremony recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries.

In addition to the announcement of winners in competitive categories, Oscar winner Spike Lee received the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. His prolific film career was highlighted throughout the show with tributes from Leslie Odom Jr., Jodie Foster, his long-time editing collaborators Barry Alexander Brown, ACE, Adam Gough, ACE, Nancy Novack, Sam Pollard and others. Satchel Lee, his daughter, accepted the honor on his behalf.

Lynzee Klingman, ACE and Sidney Wolinsky, ACE received Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing with two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster presenting to Klingman and 7-time Emmy winner David Chase presenting to Wolinsky.

Additional presenters during the event included Seth Meyers, Oscar nominee for Best Actor Riz Ahmed and Jeremy Lee Stone ("Sound of Metal"), Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek"), Oscar nominees Carey Mulligan and Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman"), Oscar nominated filmmaker Aaron Sorkin ("The Trial of the Chicago 7"), actor Brett Goldstein and actor/co-creator Brendan Hunt ("Ted Lasso"), Oscar nominee Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami"), actors Mandy Moore and Jon Huertas ("This Is Us") and the youngest stars of the Oscar nominated film "Minari" Noel Cho and Alan S. Kim. The cast of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" including Jane Levy, Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John CLARENCE Stewart hosted the ceremony while the President of American Cinema Editors, Kevin Tent, ACE presided over the festivities.

Full List of Winners:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

The Trial of Chicago 7

Alan Baumgarten, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):Palm SpringsMatthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:SoulKevin Nolting, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

My Octopus Teacher

Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

The Last Dance "Episode I"

Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:Schitt's Creek "Happy Ending"Trevor Ambrose, CCE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Ted Lasso "Make Rebecca Great Again"

Melissa McCoy

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:Better Call Saul "Bad Choice Road"Chris McCaleb, ACE, Joey Liew

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:Ozark "Wartime"Cindy Mollo, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE:The Queen's Gambit "Exchanges"Michelle Tesoro, ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:Cheer "God Blessed Texas"Kate Hackett, Arielle Kilker, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, David Nordstrom, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

David Byrne's American Utopia

Adam Gough, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):

Rick and Morty "Rattlestar Ricklactica"

Lee Harting

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:

Samuel Bailey - University of North Carolina School of the Arts