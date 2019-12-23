ABC to Present WHAT IS JEOPARDY!? ALEX TREBEK AND AMERICA'S MOST POPULAR QUIZ SHOW

ABC takes viewers inside the longest-running quiz show in American history in the one-hour special "What is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show" airing Thursday, Jan. 2 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

Hosted by ABC News anchor Michael Strahan, the special features unprecedented behind-the-scenes access and an exclusive interview at home with Alex Trebek and his wife, Jean.

Throughout the special, viewers will experience "Jeopardy!" like never before as cameras go backstage with Trebek while he prepares for back-to-back show tapings, travels cross-country with producers IN SEARCH OF new contestants and looks back at the most iconic ones. Plus, in a rare sit-down interview with the legendary host, Trebek reflects on his recent cancer diagnosis, the impact he's had on American culture and the legacy he leaves behind.

"What is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show" is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer.





