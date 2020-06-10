ABC to Present Encore Presentation of LET IT FALL: LOS ANGELES 1982-1992

Amid historic upheaval across the nation around issues of race and policing, ABC will present an encore presentation of John Ridley's critically acclaimed feature-length documentary that examines the 1992 uprising in Los Angeles after the verdict was announced in the Rodney King case. "Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992" gives viewers crucial insight into one of the most significant, defining incidents in the history of race relations in this country at a time when it is so important to understand what events have led to the current national crisis. The encore presentation of "Let It Fall" features a special introduction and message from John Legend on TUESDAY, JUNE 16 (8:00 - 10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/28/17)

"I deeply appreciate ABC devoting broadcast air time to this encore presentation of 'Let It Fall,'" said director and producer John Ridley. "The power of 'Let It Fall' lays in the fact that it is an oral history by those with a lived experience. In these times, I think it's critically important to hear from those who've survived the past and have chosen to share their stories in hopes we may all yet arrive to a better place."

Academy Award® winner Ridley teamed up with ABC News' Lincoln Square Productions to direct and produce the National Board of Review's Freedom of Expression Award and Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award-winning documentary pegged to the 25th anniversary of the Los Angeles uprising in 2017, which aired on ABC, was released in theaters and on streaming platforms. "Let It Fall" delves beyond the conflict between law enforcement and the black community to look at tensions across the city as a whole; it traces the roots of the civil unrest to a decade before the uprising, providing crucial insight into events that must be understood in order to understand the frustration and anger being seen today. The documentary features exclusive interviews with eyewitnesses and people directly involved in the events from diverse neighborhoods across the city, including black, white, Hispanic, Korean and Japanese Americans.

"Let It Fall" linked Ridley with a team of veteran ABC News journalists, led by executive producer Jeanmarie Condon, who has been honored for her work on documentaries and in-depth coverage of current events with multiple DuPont, Peabody, Murrow and Emmy® Awards.

