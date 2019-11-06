ABC is Developing a REVENGE Sequel Series

Variety reports that a sequel series to "Revenge" is currently in development at ABC.

The series will follow a young Latinx immigrant who is guided by an original series character as she arrives in Malibu to exact revenge on a Sackler-esque pharmaceutical dynasty, whose insatiable greed lead to the murder of her biochemist mother, the destruction of her family, and a global epidemic.

"Revenge" creator Mike Kelley and writer Joe Fazzio will re-team on the sequel series.

The original series aired for four seasons and starred Emily VanCamp, Madeleine Stowe, Gabriel Mann, and Nick Wechsler.







