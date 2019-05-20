ABC Wins Sunday by 100% With IDOL Finale Building Against GAME OF THRONES Series Ender

ABC Sunday Prime Time (7:00-11:00 p.m. - 7.2 million and 1.2/5 in AD18-49): With season closers of "America's Funniest Home Videos" and "American Idol" opposite

HBO's series finale of "Game of Thrones," ABC doubled its nearest broadcast competition on Sunday among Adults 18-49 (+100% - 1.2/5 vs. 0.6/3 for NBC). ABC ranked as the most- watched network for the 4 th straight Sunday (7.2 million). Excluding only the night of the "Academy Awards ® " in February, the Network marked its most-watched Sunday this season.

As its finale moved from Monday night last year to Sunday night this year and faced the

series-ending telecast of "Game of Thrones," ABC's 3-hour "American Idol" closer shot

up week to week and qualified as Sunday's No. 1 broadcast program in Adults 18-49

(1.3/6). In fact among young adults, ABC's "American Idol" finished as Sunday's No. 1

broadcast entertainment series on all 12 telecasts this season. ABC's live "American Idol"

grew over its week-earlier preliminary Fast Affiliate averages by 8% in Total Viewers (7.7

million vs. 7.1 million) and by 18% Adults 18-49 (1.3/6 vs. 1.1/5), delivering its best numbers in 3 weeks - since 4/28/19.

ABC's "American Idol" aired live across the U.S., so pre-prime viewing in the

Pacific Time Zone is not yet included in the Fast Affiliate averages. Since it began airing live coast to coast in April (on 4/21/19), the show has added between 690,000-860,000 Total Viewers and increased between 1-2 tenths of an Adult 18-49 rating point with the inclusion of the pre-prime viewing in the National Live + Same Day ratings released by Nielsen on Tuesday.

Source: The Nielsen Company, Fast Affiliate Live + Same Day Ratings for 5/19/19.





