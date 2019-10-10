ABC Renews HOLEY MOLEY for a Second Season

ABC today announced the new season pickup of "Holey Moley," following its successful "Summer Fun & Games" debut on the network earlier this year. In the show's second season, set to air in summer 2020, the WORLD'S MOST EXTREME mini-golf obstacle course will return as all-new competitors take on daring new challenges in an attempt to win a cash prize. The season two course will be bigger and better than ever, featuring all-new holes, and bringing more drama, trick shots and hysterically impressive wipeouts. Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore will return as color and play-by-play commentators, respectively, while Jeannie Mai will resume her role as sideline correspondent. NBA superstar Stephen Curry serves as an executive producer as well as the "Holey Moley" resident golf pro.

"Holey Moley" is the first-of-its-kind mini-golf competition series that showcases self-proclaimed miniature-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through a series of matchups on an unparalleled, epic obstacle golf course. In its second season, eight competitors will test their skills on the "Holey Moley" course every week. Round one winners move on to round two; and from there, the finalists face off on the daunting "Mt. Holey Moley" hole. At the end of every episode, only one competitor will be crowned the winner and walk away with the $25,000 prize, "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted "Holey Moley" plaid jacket.

ABC's "Holey Moley" debuted last summer with strong time-period improvement for ABC, building the hour over original programming by 22% in Total Viewers and 50% with Adults 18-49 to draw the Net's largest summertime audience to the slot in 4 years. In August, it was announced that "Holey Moley" was nominated for the Series Launch of the Year at the Content Innovation Awards in Cannes. The award ceremony takes place at MIPCOM in October.

"Holey Moley" is created by Eureka Productions, and produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless





