ABC News Presents Special Prime-Time Documentary HARRY & MEGHAN: AN AFRICAN JOURNEY

ABC News, in partnership with ITN Productions and ITV News, will air the special primetime documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" on WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on the ABC Television Network.

The world's most talked-about couple-the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-speak exclusively with ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby and candidly address the pressures and challenges they face as a young family living in the glare of the world's media.

Hosted by "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts, the intimate documentary offers vivid insight into the causes and issues Prince Harry and Meghan care most about, how they see their roles as modern royals on the international stage and how they balance their public duties with their private family life.

"Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" is executive produced by Chris Shaw for ITN Productions. David Sloan serves as Senior Executive Producer and Matt Lombardi is Senior Producer for ABC News.

Photo Credit: ABC News





