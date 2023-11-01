ABC News Live Now Streaming on Pluto TV

ABC News Live delivers its award-winning coverage of breaking news, up-to-the-minute reports, exclusive interviews, and in-depth special programming.

Nov. 01, 2023

ABC News Live — the award-winning, 24/7 streaming network — announced TODAY that it is now available to stream on Pluto TV.

ABC News Live delivers its award-winning coverage of breaking news, up-to-the-minute reports, exclusive interviews, and in-depth special programming to millions of Pluto TV viewers across the U.S.

“As news consumption patterns evolve, it is imperative to meet viewers where they are,” says Reena Mehta, senior vice president of Streaming and Digital Content at ABC News. “With Pluto TV’s wide distribution and ABC News Live’s reputation for journalism excellence, this collaboration further showcases the value of our straightforward news approach for a streaming audience, guaranteeing that our trusted coverage is accessible to as many viewers as possible.”

Led by ABC News Live’s powerhouse anchor team, which includes Linsey Davis, Diane Macedo, Kyra Phillips and Kayna Whitworth, Pluto TV viewers now have access to breaking national and international news throughout the morning, afternoon and evening, award-winning long-form reporting, exclusive interviews with newsmakers central to coverage, timely specials that tap into the zeitgeist like the Emmy®-nominated “Uvalde 365: The Struggle to Understand,” “Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop,” “Pride Across America” and more.

ABC News Live reports from coast to coast, reaching millions of viewers across the country, and has won multiple major awards, earning wins from Edward R. Murrow for Network Coverage, DEADLINE Club, Society of Professional Journalists, NABJ, NLGJA, the Gracies, National Headliner and more.

Pluto TV is available anywhere you stream — on all major web, mobile and CTV devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Sony, Hisense, AppleTV, AndroidTV, Chromecast, Xfinity X1, Portal from Facebook, Playstation, Xbox, iOS, Android and more.

ABOUT ABC NEWS LIVE

ABC News Live is ABC News’ award-winning 24/7 streaming news channel with live coverage as news breaks, up-to-the-minute reports, powerful interviews and special features produced by world-class storytellers. The network’s evening news show, “Prime with Linsey Davis,” airs weeknights beginning at 7:00pm EST.

ABC News Live is currently available to more than 370 million streamers with its distribution on Hulu, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon’s news app on Fire tablets and Fire TV devices, Xumo, Sling TV, fuboTV, Haystack News, Facebook, Twitter, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC mobile apps, and standalone ABC News Live apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku and Apple TV, ABC News Live content is also distributed to our 200+ affiliates across the country.



