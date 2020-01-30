ABC News Announces Special Coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire Primary

ABC News presents special coverage of the 2020 presidential election Iowa Caucus on Monday, Feb. 3, and New Hampshire Primary on Tuesday, Feb. 11, on ABC. ABC will air special reports in prime time as voting results break, providing insight on the latest developments and the impact on the election and candidates. Coverage will feature ABC News' powerhouse political team chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, "World News Tonight" anchor and managing editor David Muir, chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce, senior national correspondent Terry Moran, FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver, special correspondent Matthew Dowd and contributors Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel and Yvette Simpson.

Muir will anchor "World News Tonight with David Muir" from Iowa on Monday, Feb. 3, and from New Hampshire on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Stephanopoulos anchors "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" on Sunday, Feb. 9, and "Good Morning America" on Monday, Feb. 10, and Tuesday, Feb. 11, from New Hampshire.

"Good Morning America" weekend co-anchors Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim, national correspondent Marcus Moore, correspondent Stephanie Ramos and multiplatform reporter Rachel Scott will report on the ground from candidates' campaign headquarters across Iowa and New Hampshire on the latest developments in the race.

ABC News will provide comprehensive coverage and analysis of both events on ABCNews.com. ABC News Live, the network's 24/7 breaking news and live events channel, will have special coverage beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST of the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire primary. "World News Tonight" weekend anchor and chief national affairs correspondent Tom Llamas will anchor coverage live from Des Moines and Manchester, respectively, with ABC News' powerhouse political team including political director Rick Klein, senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer and contributors Heidi Heitkamp, Alex Castellanos, Stephanie Cutter and Deidre DeJear. FiveThirtyEight will have preview pieces and forecasts for each event and will produce reaction pieces. Social media newscast "On Location" will have on-the-ground coverage leading up to both events with recaps of the results - exclusively for Facebook Watch.

ABC News Radio live coverage will be anchored by correspondent Aaron Katersky in Des Moines and then Manchester with on-the-ground reporting by "Start Here" podcast host Brad Mielke. Correspondent Ryan Burrow joins from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. It will also provide live one-minute status reports throughout both days. Mielke will host "Start Here" on location in both states.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with correspondents Ines De La Cuetara and Marci Gonzalez reporting from Iowa; and correspondents Mona Kosar Abdi and Trevor Ault reporting from New Hampshire. Klein will also be providing analysis for ABC affiliates. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.





