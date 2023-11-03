ABC News Announces Coverage Marking One Year Until the 2024 Presidential Election; How THE VIEW, GMA & More Will Cover

ABC News announced TODAY a network-wide, multiday series marking one year out from the 2024 presidential election.

The series kicks off Sunday, Nov. 5, on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” with a new ABC News/Ipsos poll on the mood of the nation, issues voters care about most, and how satisfied they are with their choices of presidential candidates.

The series will continue with coverage led by ABC News’ entire political team through Wednesday, Nov. 8.

ABC News’ coverage will air across all ABC News programs and platforms, including the following:

“Good Morning America” will have the latest reporting on the state of the race and results from Election Day races on Wednesday morning.

“This Week with George Stephanopoulos” will break down the ABC News/Ipsos poll with political director Rick Klein, feature an exclusive interview with GOP House majority leader Steve Scalise, as well as an exclusive interview with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Plus, senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer will examine the 14th Amendment challenges to former President Donald Trump appearing on the ballot in multiple states.

“World News Tonight with David Muir” will have the latest reporting from the campaign trail and results from Election Day races.

“Nightline” co-anchor Byron Pitts will preview early voting and election security in several key states. Plus, ABC News correspondent Eva Pilgrim will examine how changes to abortion laws are impacting voters around the country.

“The View” will have former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as a guest on Wednesday, Nov. 8, to discuss the news of the day, the Israel-Gaza war and the upcoming election. She will be joined by director and producer Shannon Cohn to discuss the new documentary “Below the Belt,” for which Clinton serves as co-executive producer.

A special edition of “GMA3: What You Need to Know” on Tuesday, Nov. 7, will focus on the youth vote, featuring ABC News correspondents reporting on college voter turnout and the key issues for youth voters like abortion, student loans, gun reform and more. Guests will include the first Gen Z member of Congress, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), plus the youngest party chairs on both sides of the aisle: North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton and Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl.

ABC News Live will have live coverage of the current state of the 2024 race led by 538, reports from key races on Election Day, and reporting and analysis from the Republican Presidential Debate in Miami. The streaming channel will also air a special edition of “ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis,” which will feature a roundtable of ABC News’ powerhouse political team, along with pieces from ABC News correspondent Alex Presha on abortion in Ohio and from ABC News contributor María Elena Salinas on the power of the Latino vote, and a report on how gun violence is galvanizing a new crop of political candidates.

ABC News Digital, in collaboration with 538, will roll out the first installment of its “Real Voices, Real Choices” series. The series of articles and videos will go beyond the coverage of elections as a horserace and delve into how politics plays out in the lives of everyday Americans, featuring stories of voters from Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and more that could be indicators for how the primaries and the general election will play out in 2024. ABC News Digital will also feature additional coverage of key gubernatorial and legislative races in Kentucky, Virginia and Mississippi, and coverage of Election Day and the Republican Presidential Debate.

ABC News Social will launch its twice-weekly political video series, "Three Things to Know," with ABC News political director Rick Klein and ABC News deputy political director Averi Harper which will break down top election news and previews upcoming key political events. Campaign embeds will also create social-first original packages in the new series "Trail Mix," which provides a deeper look at what's happening on the campaign trail.

538 will feature extensive coverage of the Election Day results and launch its 2024 generic congressional ballot polling tracker, revealing which party voters intend to support for Congress. Director of Data Analytics, G. Elliott Morris will publish an analysis of each party’s chances of winning based on the current state of the race. 538 will also feature an Election Day preview and live blog with analysis as results come in, publish the results of a 538/Washington Post/Ipsos poll of Republican primary voters before and after the Republican Presidential Debate, and break down all the results on the 538 politics podcast.

“Start Here”, ABC News’ flagship daily podcast hosted by Brad Mielke, will present a special segment Tuesday morning featuring guests from 538, as well as an audio essay with the voices of voters from around the country.

ABC News Radio’s hourly newscasts will include reports from ABC News political correspondents and campaign embeds on the state of the races and issues they’re covering and will feature highlights from all platforms in a special segment of the newsmagazine “Perspective” the weekend after.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will cover the state of the 2024 election one year out, with ABC News multi-platform reporter Jay O'Brien reporting and ABC News political director Rick Klein providing analysis, and special local coverage of Election Day races.