ABC Audio & GMA Launch New 'Pop Culture Moms' Podcast

ABC News is launching a new podcast series titled “Pop Culture Moms,” a production of ABC Audio in partnership with “Good Morning America.”

The new series, hosted by best friends of more than two decades, bestselling author Andie Mitchell and Emmy Award-winning “Good Morning America” producer Sabrina Kohlberg, brings a fresh perspective to parenting by delving into the lessons and insights offered by fellow pop culture “scholars” on the fictional moms we love (or love to hate) the most.

Each week, Andie and Sabrina sit down with celebrity moms in thoughtful, hilarious and candid conversations around parenting themes, ranging from the “Cool Mom” trope popularized by the 2004 film “Mean Girls” and perfectionism and parenting to the tricky aspects of mother/daughter relationships, all while exploring the comedy of what parenthood is like in real life. “Pop Culture Moms” debuts TUESDAY, FEB. 27, with new episodes released weekly.

“We're excited to expand our podcast programming at ABC News and bring ‘Pop Culture Moms,' with its hilarious and heartfelt content, to our listeners,” said Laura Mayer, executive producer of Podcast Programming for ABC News. “Andie and Sabrina's genuine friendship, along with their real-life experiences as moms to toddlers themselves, will resonate with parents and pop culture enthusiasts alike.”

The season premiere features actress Alanna Ubach, star of HBO's “Euphoria” for a discussion exploring trust between parents and their children as well as parenting styles when it comes to permissiveness vs. setting boundaries and creating rules. When asked about her parenting style compared to her “Euphoria” character, Suze Howard, Ubach explains, “For me, all I can really do is be as transparent as possible with my kid. Because when I'm pretending in front of him, he can tell. He can feel it. Kids can smell it a mile away. And so, you have to be as authentic as possible. And most of the time, I don't know what I'm doing. I don't know what I'm doing as a parent. I don't.”

In the deeply personal conversation, she also opens up about her relationship with her mother. “I had a very complicated relationship with my mom after my father passed away. My father passed away very suddenly, very violently, and it was horrifying. And so my mother and I had a very, very tense relationship after that, all throughout my 20s. And when she was on her deathbed, I, God, it was the last conversation we had, and I was like, Mom, you know, I always, I've always known you love me, but sometimes I never, I never really felt like you liked me.”

The trailer and first episode of “Pop Culture Moms” are available now for free on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, TuneIn, Audacy and the ABC News app.

About Andie Mitchell

Andie Mitchell is a New York Times bestselling author and the founder of the food and lifestyle blog, AndieMitchell.com. Her memoir, “It Was Me All Along,” was chosen as one of Amazon's Top 100 Best Books of 2015 and People Magazine's Book of the Week. Her cookbook, “Eating in the Middle: A Mostly Wholesome Cookbook,” was featured in the New York Times book review and selected as O Magazine's Cookbook of the Month. She lives in Massachusetts with her husband, Daniel, and their two sons, James (5) and Levi (3).

About Sabrina Kohlberg

Sabrina Peduto is an Emmy Award-winning producer for “Good Morning America” with a passion for producing stories about pop culture and parenting. If she's not on a red carpet at an award show, she can be found writing a story about current events or parenting advice. She lives in New Jersey with her husband, Steve, and their children, Violet (4) and Cooper (2).

About ABC Audio

ABC Audio is America's premiere source for radio news, entertainment content, and podcasts. ABC News Radio reaches more Americans than any other commercial broadcaster through its network of more than 1,600 radio stations and digital distributors. ABC Audio offers affiliates on-demand access to original audio, video, and social media content, as well as news, entertainment, and lifestyle digital text stories.

ABC Audio is part of a top-ranked podcasting network, along with partners at ESPN, National Geographic, and Marvel. The growing podcast portfolio includes ABC News' flagship daily news podcast, “Start Here,” as well as critically acclaimed chart-topping hits like “The Dropout,” “Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley,” and “In Plain Sight: Lady Bird Johnson.”