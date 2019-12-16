ABC Audio Announces End-of-Year Programming

As 2019 comes to an end, ABC Audio announces a wealth of end-of-year programming, including four long-form programs featuring top news stories, interviews and major events from the past year; eight short-form series looking at the year in politics, entertainment, health, sports and more; and a music special, "2019 Rewind: The Biggest Country Hits of the Year," hosted by country star Morgan Wallen.

Long-Form Programs:

"Playback 2019" is a one-hour special anchored by ABC News correspondents Cheri Preston and Aaron Katersky taking an in-depth look at the biggest stories of the year.

"2019: The Year in Review" is a three-hour retrospective of some of the year's top stories, told through highlights of ABC News Radio's live breaking news coverage. Hear how some of the biggest events of the year unfolded. This show also includes interviews with newsmakers, highlights from the award-winning podcast "Start Here" and analysis from FiveThirtyEight.

"Perspective" is a special decade-end edition of ABC News Radio's weekly newsmagazine exploring the biggest stories of the 2010s.

"World News This Year" is a special edition of the regular show, "World News This Week," and will recap the last 52 weeks of our lives.

Short-Form Series:

"2019 in Review" looks back at the biggest stories of 2019, including the tragic mass shootings in El Paso, Texas; Dayton, Ohio; and elsewhere. The program also explores the economy and trade war, the college admissions cheating scandal and the curious case of Jussie Smollett.

"2019 in Sports" features the biggest sports stories of the year and the athletes behind them-including the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team winning their record fourth World Cup, Tiger Woods winning the Masters and the record year for home runs in Major League Baseball.

"2019 in Entertainment" features the year in movies, music, television and celebrity scandals.

"2019 in Politics" looks at the biggest stories in an explosive year: impeachment, North Korea, the border wall, the beginning of the 2020 presidential race and more.

"Tech Trends 2019" explores which tech trends succeeded, which ones failed and how technology continues to change our daily lives.

"Health Trends 2019" features ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who discusses the biggest health-related breakthroughs and takeaways from 2019.

"Law & Justice 2019 In Review" features ABC News chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, who takes a look back at some of the most important and interesting court cases and investigations, which involved many members of President Trump's inner circle, the Mueller Report, and the case of Jeffrey Epstein, among others.

"2019 Year-End Tax Tips" is a helpful guide to year-end financial and tax planning.

ABC Audio also will provide the COUNTRY MUSIC special "2019 Rewind: The Biggest Country Hits of the Year." Hosted by chart-topping CMA-nominated singer Morgan Wallen, this three-hour special rounds up all of the year's hottest songs. The special will feature music and interviews from Dan + Shay, Eric Church, Runaway June, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and more.





