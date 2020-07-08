ABC At Work On THE WONDER YEARS Reboot Centering On A Black Family
According to new reports, ABC is at work on a reboot of the classic series, The Wonder Years.
The reboot will be center on the experiences of a Black family living and working in Montgomery, Alabama in the late 60s and early 70s.
The original 1980s series ran for six seasons, following the adventures of a white, suburban teen coming of age in the same time period. Original star Fred Savage has signed on as a director and executive producer.
Empire co-creator and Academy Award- nominated director Lee Daniels will executive produce. Saladin K. Patterson has signed on as showrunner with original Wonder Years co-creator Neal Marlens as a consultant.