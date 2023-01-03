Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Takes Over ABC Tomorrow With CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE & New Episode

The takeover begins on WEDNESDAY, JAN 4 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

Jan. 03, 2023  

"Abbott Elementary" returns with a super-sized Wednesday night as series stars Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chris Perfetti pay a visit to the set of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" on a special night and time, before the hit comedy debuts its winter premiere. Then, stay tuned as "Home Economics" and "Big Sky: Deadly Trails" return with all-new episodes.

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" - "Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chris Perfetti"

Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a star-studded spin on America's Game®. On WEDNESDAY, JAN 4 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, the stars of ABC's smash hit comedy "Abbott Elementary" will spin the world's most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win more than $1 million for a charity of their choice.

This episode's celebrity contestants include Janelle James (playing for Innocence Project), Sheryl Lee Ralph (playing for DonorsChoose) and Chris Perfetti (playing for GLSEN) from the cast of "Abbott Elementary."

"Abbott Elementary" - "Read-A-Thon"

The competition heats up between Melissa and Janine as their classrooms go head-to-head in a read-a-thon sponsored by a local pizza shop. Both teachers encourage their students to hit the books hard but face some unexpected obstacles on their path to pizza glory. Meanwhile, Jacob and Gregory join forces and attempt to get their student-podcasting club off the ground when "Abbott Elementary" returns WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST).

"Read-A-Thon" was written by Garrett Werner and directed by Dime Davis.



