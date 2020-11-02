A New Season of UNEARTHED Premieres Nov. 15 on The Science Channel

Did King Midas really exist? Was there a Roman city believed to be the gate to Hell?

Did King Midas really exist? Was there a Roman city believed to be the gate to Hell? How was the floating city of Venice really built? Uncovering hidden secrets and decoding the mysteries behind some of the world's most iconic structures from ancient to present day, Science Channel's UNEARTHED returns for an all new season premiering Sunday, November 15 at 9pm ET/PT.

Traveling around the world to some of the most iconic sites from history, UNEARTHED combines scientific investigations and expert insight with stunning CGI animation to unearth the hidden secrets behind these famed monuments and reveal how and why they were created.

In the premiere episode, researchers piece together clues from across the globe to discover secrets of the ancient Persian empire, an empire so great it once ruled more than 40 percent of the world's population. Just how powerful was the Persian empire, and what led to its ultimate demise? With rare access to ancient sites including Persepolis, UNEARTHED follows archaeologists on the front line as they investigate magnificent ruins and uncover mysteries that reveal new insight into this once mighty empire. Can a brand new excavation unearth fragments of the enormous glazed gate to the ancient capital city? Using cutting edge drone surveying, experts trace the royal road for miles and venture deep beneath the grand palace of Persepolis to explore a hidden network of subterranean tunnels, to piece together the mysteries of this all powerful empire.

Also featured this season, UNEARTHED takes viewers inside a brand new excavation around the famous Ziggurat of Ur - once the centerpiece of a powerful ancient city full of wonders, that controlled much of Mesopotamia. Can enormous death pits reveal the truth behind bizarre sacrifice rituals that underpinned one of the world's first cities? And in a world exclusive, UNEARTHED cameras are granted access inside Egypt's mysterious Lahun pyramid to discover secrets hidden for 4,000 years.

Each week, viewers will get to explore these unique sites and more to reveal how they were built, and in some cases, rediscovered with stunning CGI animation and the latest scientific research. Fusing elements of engineering, history, geology and archaeology, UNEARTHED shows the future of Science and technology are key to understanding our past, and without these developments, we wouldn't be able to unravel some of the world's greatest mysteries.

UNEARTHED is produced for Science Channel by Windfall Films (part of the Argonon Group). For Windfall Films, Carlo Massarella, Rob Hartel and John Fothergill are executive producers, Laura Voak is Series Producer. For Science Channel, Executive Producer is Neil Laird and Producer is Andrew Lessner.

