A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Ellis Paul, and THE JACOB JOLLIFF BAND to Play Spire Center

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The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced three new shows coming to the Plymouth venue this season: Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: A Solo Performance by Neil McGarry (December 13), Ellis Paul (January 30), and The Jacob Jolliff Band (April 4). Tickets for all three go on sale Saturday, October 3 at 6:00 AM at spirecenter.org.

A Plymouth holiday tradition, actor Neil McGarry returns to the Spire Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, December 13 in his award winning, solo performance of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Armed only with a bare stage and Dickens' glorious words, McGarry delivers this holiday classic in a tour de force performance that has left audiences riveted from Boston to Prague. Joyous, captivating, and witty, A Christmas Carol is a fully staged, full-throated leap into Dickens' most famous story, delivered with a simplicity that disarms and touches the heart.

Considered 'one of the defining voices in American songwriting,' Ellis Paul returns to the Spire Center on January 30. A songwriter, author, illustrator, and teacher, he has been a constant presence on the American folk circuit for over thirty years. In that time, Paul has released twenty-two albums of original music and performed over 5,000 shows. His stage performance is a combination of humor, improv, and poignant story songs. Paul has performed on stages at the Newport Folk Festival, Carnegie Hall, clubs and coffeehouses all over the world. He has also received numerous awards, including fifteen Boston Music Awards and the prestigious Kerrville New Folk Award.

On Sunday afternoon, April 4, the contemporary bluegrass Jacob Jolliff Band comes to The Spire Center for an afternoon of music. A graduate of Berklee, Jolliff is a contemporary mandolinist best known for his work with the bands Joy Kills Sorrow, Yonder Mountain String Band, and with banjo legend Béla Fleck. A group of virtuosic pickers, the ensemble plays Jacob's original instrumentals, as well as showcases his singing. They tour nationally in the US and have also travelled to Scotland and Australia to perform. The group's most recent album is Mandolin Mysteries, released in 2024.

Both A Christmas Carol and The Jacob Jolliff Band are presented as part of The Spire Center's Sunday Serenades, which provide an afternoon of outstanding entertainment, featuring premier world-class classical chamber music, classical crossover, jazz, Broadway, comedy, oldies, indie, and everything in between.

Other upcoming events at the Spire include Jon Pousette-Dart with Jim Chapdelaine October 2; The Fat City Band, October 3; Adam Ezra Group October 8; Eileen Ivers & Universal Roots October 9; Patty Larkin & Lucy Kaplansky October 17; Anthony Geraci Saturday October 24; Lenny Clark October 30; Borromeo String Quartet November 1; BT ALC Big Band November 6; The Fools 50th Anniversary Show November 7; Floydian Trip: A Tribute to Pink Floyd November 21; James Montgomery November 28; Gary Ho! Ho! Hoey Rockin' Holiday Show December 6; Divas with a Twist December 11; Michael Sweet Band 10th Annual Christmas Show December 12; and Ricki Lee Jones December 20.

Event Details

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: A Solo Performance by Neil McGarry — Sunday, December 13 at 3pm (doors at 2pm)

Ellis Paul — Saturday, January 30 at 8pm (doors at 7pm)

The Jacob Jolliff Band — Sunday, April 4 at 3pm (doors at 2pm)

Tickets for all shows are available at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible. Public parking is available streetside and at public lots near the venue.

About the Spire Center for Performing Arts

The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region. The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region. For more information, to order tickets online, or to learn more about The Spire, visit www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488, or follow Spire Center for Performing Arts on Facebook.

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