72 HOURS Holds No. 1 on Netflix Top 10 for Second Week

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72 HOURS, the comedy starring Kevin Hart, held the top spot on Netflix's English film chart for a second consecutive week, drawing 25.1 million views. On the streamer's English TV list, the true crime documentary THE IDAHO MURDERS: COLLEGE NIGHTMARE debuted at No. 1, while RANSOM CANYON climbed to No. 2 in its second season.

The party rages on. 72 Hours held its spot at the top of the English film list, turning it up to 25.1 million views. The debaucherous comedy stars Kevin Hart as Joe, a 40-year-old advertising executive in a career slump. When he's accidentally added to a group chat about a bachelor-party weekend, he chooses to fly to Miami and join the group of Gen Z partygoers (Marcello Hernández, Mason Gooding, Kam Patterson, and Ben Marshall).

The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare launched at the top of the English TV list with 18.2 million views. Featuring police footage and firsthand accounts from the victims' families, the three-part documentary recounts the 2022 case in which four college students were found dead in an Idaho home. Elsewhere in the true crime genre, A Toxic Love Story stayed true to the No. 2 spot on the English film list, attracting 12.9 million views. The twisty documentary introduces a woman who receives violent threats from an unknown sender, but a subsequent investigation peels back layers of betrayal.

The second season of Ransom Canyon rode up to the No. 2 spot on the English TV list with 5.5 million views, while the first season returned to the list in the No. 5 spot with 2.5 million views. Starring Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel, the modern Western series centers on ranching families working to protect their loved ones and way of life. The Bombing of Pan Am 103 debuted in the No. 3 spot on the list, collecting 5 million views. Based on true events, the six-part drama depicts the 1988 tragedy that killed 270 people, as well as the fallout of the explosion and the investigation into the perpetrators.

Taking the No. 4 spot on the English TV list this week with 4.8 million views, the Harlan Coben adaptation I Will Find You moved up to No. 9 on Netflix's ranking of the Most Popular Shows of All Time — it had 106.7 million views across seven weeks. Likewise, the animated tale Swapped, which claimed the No. 7 spot on the English film list this week with 3 million views, soared up to No. 8 on the Most Popular Movies of All Time with 144.9 million views across 12 weeks.

Elsewhere on the charts, THE BOMBING OF PAN AM 103 debuted at No. 3 on the English TV list, and the animated film SWAPPED rose to No. 8 on Netflix's list of Most Popular Movies of All Time. The romantic comedy VOICEMAILS FOR ISABELLE and the action film WAR MACHINE also continued multi-week runs on the English film chart.

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