60 MINUTES Pays Tribute to its Retired Correspondent in a Special Hour

Thirty years and 500 stories later, Steve Kroft retires from 60 MINUTES comfortably knowing the show, now in its 52nd season, will go on without him. He makes this and other observations on his remarkable career in an interview with his colleague, Lesley Stahl, in a special hour to be broadcast on 60 MINUTES Sunday, Sept. 8 (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.



The first two thirds of the program contains some of Kroft's biggest moments on 60 MINUTES - moments fans will remember among the very best on the news magazine. When Stahl suggests those contributions to 60 MINUTES will be missed, the newsman says, "It means a lot to me to hear you say that...60 MINUTES will be fine, just fine."



Among those moments, stories about: Chernobyl, Clint Eastwood, Justice Clarence Thomas, Beyonce and Jerry Seinfeld. In the last part of the hour, 60 MINUTES rebroadcasts Kroft's whimsical tale of life on an island off the Scottish Coast. "The Isle of Eigg" won an Edward R. Murrow award last year.



In a few weeks, 60 MINUTES will learn whether it wins any 2019 Emmy awards; four of the nominated stories are Kroft's.



It is his time to leave Kroft tells Stahl, who says she tried to talk him out of it. "I've always...had great amount of respect for people who've left their professions when they were on top," says the 74-yr.old journalist. "I felt that this was the time for me to go, that there were other things that I wanted to do that I still had the energy to do..."

Watch a clip of the special here.





Related Articles View More TV Stories