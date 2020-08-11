2020 TIFF Announces Screening Venues and Ticket On-Sale Dates

This year's Festival is a hybrid offering of digital and in-person screenings.

TIFF Co-Heads Cameron Bailey and Joana Vicente today announced the screening venues for TIFF 2020. As previously announced, this year's Festival is a hybrid offering of digital and in-person screenings. Festival audiences will be able to enjoy indoor screenings at TIFF Bell Lightbox and at the Isabel Bader Theatre. Audiences can also experience TIFF at the following drive-ins and open-air cinema: Visa Skyline Drive-In at CityView, RBC Lakeside Drive-In at Ontario Place, and West Island Open Air Cinema at Ontario Place.



TIFF 2020 is a film festival for the moment: fresh, diverse, unique stories from around the world, brought together at venues in and around the city, and a sophisticated, secure digital platform, now called Bell Digital Cinema, for home viewing. At the drive-ins and open-air cinema, audiences can expect the same high-quality viewing experience as in past years. In keeping with precautionary measures provided by both the City of Toronto and Public Health Ontario there will be reduced capacity at the TIFF Bell Lightbox cinemas and Isabel Bader Theatre. Bell Digital Cinema, drive-ins, and open-air cinema will also have a limit on capacity. In order to secure as much seating as possible for audiences across all venues during this exceptional year, previous years' capacity was taken into account and spread out among the digital platform, drive-ins, open-air cinema, and indoor cinemas.



The Bell Digital Cinema for general public digital screenings is geolocked to Canada and will house most of the films selected for TIFF 2020. Festival-goers will be able to watch Festival films at home on their television screens by using Chromecast, or a newly developed digital TIFF app, which was created for the Festival and will be available in the Apple App Store on September 9. TIFF remains committed to the protection of copyrighted material, and strict anti-piracy measures such as forensic watermarking and visible watermarking are in place on Bell Digital Cinema for each film.



"We're thankful to every filmmaker, company, donor, member, and partner that has joined us on this adventure," stated Bailey and Vicente. "We are here today because of our commitment to great programming, to collaboration, to bringing audiences together through the love of film, and to celebrating the amazing audiences we have right here in our city of Toronto. We are truly proud and excited to share this news today."



TIFF's official list of films, the screening schedule, and information on where each film will screen across the in-person venues and Bell Digital Cinema will be released Tuesday, August 25, along with an announcement on TIFF Special Events and ancillary screenings. Please check tiff.net regularly for updates.

KEY DATES:

Official Film Schedule announced on tiff.net: August 25

Call centre opens: August 24-September 9 (hours: 10am-6pm)

Box office opens: September 8-9 (hours: 10am-6pm)

Box-office and call-centre hours during the Festival will be announced later this month.

TICKET PRICING FOR 2020 IS AS FOLLOWS:



TIFF Bell Lightbox & Isabel Bader Theatre

Regular film screenings: $19 including taxes+fees

Premium film screenings: $26 including taxes+fees



Bell Digital Cinema

Regular film screenings: $19 including taxes+fees

Premium film screenings: $26 including taxes+fees



Drive-in screenings - Visa Skyline Drive-In at CityView and RBC Lakeside Drive-In at Ontario Place

Car with 1-2 people: $49 including taxes+fees

Car with 3+ people: $69 including taxes+fees



Open-air cinema screenings - West Island Open Air Cinema at Ontario Place

Lawn Pod for 2 people (pedestrian): $38 including taxes+fees



TIFF prefers Visa.

ON-SALE DATES & CATEGORIES:

(tickets sales serviced online and by phone only)

August 28 Individual tickets for purchase à la carte to TIFF Patrons Circle Members according to level

August 28 Ticket exchanges open through to September 19 for in-person venues



Ticket exchanges & ticket transfers for Bell Digital Cinema available until September 6 at 6pm

(Note: cross-platform exchanges are not permitted.)

September 2 Contributors Circle individual-ticket pre-sale

September 3 Members 365 individual-ticket pre-sale

September 4 Insiders' individual-ticket pre-sale

September 5 Public individual-ticket on-sale

The 45th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival runs September 10-19, 2020.



For more information, please see tiff.net.



TIFF continues to work closely with the Province of Ontario, the City of Toronto, and public health officials on the safe execution of the Festival, with its number-one priority being the health and well-being of both Festival filmgoers and the residents of the entire community. The province's Stage 3 reopening guidelines currently cap a movie theatre's occupancy at 50 guests per cinema depending on the total capacity of the theatre. Additionally, TIFF has partnered with Medcan, a global health care leader providing medical expertise, consultation, and health inspiration to achieve its mission of helping people "Live Well for Life." Based on the pillars of evidence-based care, exceptional client service, and the latest in technology, Medcan's team of over 90 physicians and specialists support employee health care across the continuum of health, including its "Safe at Work System" helping organizations navigate the pandemic.



The worldwide health crisis has affected everyone working in the cultural industries, and TIFF has been severely impacted. Its role in the ecosystem of the film industry was the impetus to move forward, to deliver a film festival that inspires and engages audiences, and to serve as a beacon of hope for Toronto, for filmmakers, and for the international film industry. TIFF is the cornerstone of a $2-billion-a-year film industry in Toronto, generates more than $200 million in annual economic activity for the City of Toronto and the Province of Ontario, and is the chief market to launch Canadian film content into the global marketplace.

View More TV Stories Related Articles