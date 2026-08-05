1536 Drama Series From Ava Pickett Set At HBO And BBC

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HBO and the BBC are set to co-produce 1536, a six-episode drama series adapted from Ava Pickett's play of the same name. Pickett will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, with Molly Manners set to direct and serve as executive producer alongside her.

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A darkly comic and terrifyingly relevant story about friendship, sisterhood, and a changing world, 1536 explores how the actions of a man in power changes the fate of working-class women on the edges of the country. It asks if a King can murder his Queen, what does that mean for women elsewhere and how much have things really changed?

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said: 'We're elated to partner with Ava Pickett and the BBC to bring her first television series to life. Ava is an immense talent, and we couldn't be more excited and honored to work with her on transforming her singular vision of '1536' from stage to screen.'

Additional executive producers on the project include Jude Liknaitzky, Roanna Benn, Rebecca de Souza, and Chloe Beeson for Drama Republic, along with Anna Ferguson for the BBC. The series is produced by Drama Republic, a Mediawan Group company, for HBO, BBC iPlayer, and BBC One.

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