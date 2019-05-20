Japanese Animated Theatrical Film SOUND! EUPHONIUM: THE MOVIE Coming to U.S. Cinemas
Following its release in its native Japan, an all-new Sound! Euphonium story following the Kitauji High School concert band club, from the novels byAyano Takeda, is coming to select U.S. movie theaters nationwide. From Kyoto Animation, the studio that brought you "A Silent Voice," "Liz and the Blue Bird," and "Violet Evergarden" comes the long-awaited sequel in the Sound! Euphonium franchise, "Sound! Euphonium: The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day." With this sequel, series director Tatsuya Ishihara reprises his directorial role to create a film that is sure to delight diehard fans and newcomers alike.
As a special bonus to ensure that fans who haven't seen the series can enjoy the film without missing a beat, a ten-minute recap of Sound! Euphonium Seasons 1 and 2 will play before "Our Promise: A Brand New Day."
Leading event cinema distributor Fathom Events and Eleven ARTS, a distribution company known for bringing high-quality Japanese anime to NORTH AMERICA the following dates:
Thurs., July 11, 2019 (in Japanese with English subtitles) - 7:00 p.m. local time
Mon., July 15, 2019 (English dubbed) - 7:00 p.m. local time
Tickets for "Sound! Euphonium: The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).
"Sound! Euphonium: The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand NEW DAY will be shown at the following local movie theater on July 11 (in Japanese with English subtitles):
|AMC
|AMC Danbury 16
|61 Eagle Road
|Danbury
|CT
|06810
|AMC
|AMC Clifton Commons 16
|405 State Route 3 E
|Clifton
|NJ
|07014-1609
|Cinemark
|Hazlet 12
|2821 Highway 35
|Hazlet
|NJ
|07730
|Regal
|Regal Commerce Center 18
|2399 US Highway 1
|North Brunswick
|NJ
|08902
|AMC
|AMC Garden State 16
|1 Garden State Plaza (Rt 4 & 17), Route 4 & 17
|Paramus
|NJ
|07652
|AMC
|AMC Rockaway 16
|363 Mount Hope Avenue
|Rockaway
|NJ
|07866
|Kerasotes
|Showplace 14
|650 Plaza Dr
|Secaucus
|NJ
|07094
|AMC
|AMC Wayne 14
|67 Willowbrook Boulevard
|Wayne
|NJ
|07470
|New Vision Theater
|Rialto Theatre
|250 East Broad Street
|Westfield
|NJ
|07090
|Regal
|Regal Kaufman Astoria 14
|35-30 38th Street
|Astoria
|NY
|11101
|Regal
|Regal Sheepshead Bay 14
|3907 Shore Parkway
|Brooklyn
|NY
|11235
|Regal
|Regal Court Street 12
|106 Court Street
|Brooklyn
|NY
|11201
|Regal
|Regal Deer Park 16 & IMAX
|455 Commack Road
|Deer Park
|NY
|11729
|National Amusements
|Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas
|1001 Broadhollow Rd
|Farmingdale
|NY
|11735
|National Amusements
|Island 16 Cinema De Lux
|185 Morris Ave
|Holtsville
|NY
|11742
|Regal
|Regal New Roc City 18 Plus Imax
|33 Le Count Place
|New Rochelle
|NY
|10801
|AMC
|AMC Empire 25
|234 W 42nd Street
|New York
|NY
|10036-7202
|AMC
|AMC Kips Bay 15
|570 2nd Avenue
|New York
|NY
|10016
|Regal
|Regal Battery Park 11
|102 North End Avenue
|New York
|NY
|10282
|Regal
|Regal E-Walk 42nd Street 13
|247 W 42nd Street
|New York
|NY
|10036
|Regal
|Regal Staten Island Stadium 16
|2474 Forest Avenue
|Staten Island
|NY
|10303
|AMC
|AMC Stony Brook 17
|2196 Nesconset Highway
|Stony Brook
|NY
|11790
|Regal
|Regal Westbury 12
|7000 Brush Hollow Road
|Westbury
|NY
|11590
|National Amusements
|College Point Multiplex
|28-55 Ulmer Street
|Whitestone
|NY
|11357
|AMC
|AMC Center Valley 16
|2805 Center Valley Parkway
|Center Valley
|PA
|18034
While Sound! Euphonium's "Liz and the Blue Bird" explored the relationship of bandmates Mizore and Nozomi and took on a radical new art style,"Our Promise: A Brand New Day" returns to Sound! Euphonium's familiar style and the story of franchise protagonist Kumiko Oumae, now in her second year of high school. Follow Kumiko as she takes on the role of mentor towards the incoming class of new members of the Kitauji High School concert band club as the group aims to take the gold at the National Championship competition.