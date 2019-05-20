Japanese Animated Theatrical Film SOUND! EUPHONIUM: THE MOVIE Coming to U.S. Cinemas

Following its release in its native Japan, an all-new Sound! Euphonium story following the Kitauji High School concert band club, from the novels byAyano Takeda, is coming to select U.S. movie theaters nationwide. From Kyoto Animation, the studio that brought you "A Silent Voice," "Liz and the Blue Bird," and "Violet Evergarden" comes the long-awaited sequel in the Sound! Euphonium franchise, "Sound! Euphonium: The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day." With this sequel, series director Tatsuya Ishihara reprises his directorial role to create a film that is sure to delight diehard fans and newcomers alike.

As a special bonus to ensure that fans who haven't seen the series can enjoy the film without missing a beat, a ten-minute recap of Sound! Euphonium Seasons 1 and 2 will play before "Our Promise: A Brand New Day."

Leading event cinema distributor Fathom Events and Eleven ARTS, a distribution company known for bringing high-quality Japanese anime to NORTH AMERICA the following dates:

Thurs., July 11, 2019 (in Japanese with English subtitles) - 7:00 p.m. local time

Mon., July 15, 2019 (English dubbed) - 7:00 p.m. local time

Tickets for "Sound! Euphonium: The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"Sound! Euphonium: The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand NEW DAY will be shown at the following local movie theater on July 11 (in Japanese with English subtitles):

AMC AMC Danbury 16 61 Eagle Road Danbury CT 06810 AMC AMC Clifton Commons 16 405 State Route 3 E Clifton NJ 07014-1609 Cinemark Hazlet 12 2821 Highway 35 Hazlet NJ 07730 Regal Regal Commerce Center 18 2399 US Highway 1 North Brunswick NJ 08902 AMC AMC Garden State 16 1 Garden State Plaza (Rt 4 & 17), Route 4 & 17 Paramus NJ 07652 AMC AMC Rockaway 16 363 Mount Hope Avenue Rockaway NJ 07866 Kerasotes Showplace 14 650 Plaza Dr Secaucus NJ 07094 AMC AMC Wayne 14 67 Willowbrook Boulevard Wayne NJ 07470 New Vision Theater Rialto Theatre 250 East Broad Street Westfield NJ 07090 Regal Regal Kaufman Astoria 14 35-30 38th Street Astoria NY 11101 Regal Regal Sheepshead Bay 14 3907 Shore Parkway Brooklyn NY 11235 Regal Regal Court Street 12 106 Court Street Brooklyn NY 11201 Regal Regal Deer Park 16 & IMAX 455 Commack Road Deer Park NY 11729 National Amusements Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas 1001 Broadhollow Rd Farmingdale NY 11735 National Amusements Island 16 Cinema De Lux 185 Morris Ave Holtsville NY 11742 Regal Regal New Roc City 18 Plus Imax 33 Le Count Place New Rochelle NY 10801 AMC AMC Empire 25 234 W 42nd Street New York NY 10036-7202 AMC AMC Kips Bay 15 570 2nd Avenue New York NY 10016 Regal Regal Battery Park 11 102 North End Avenue New York NY 10282 Regal Regal E-Walk 42nd Street 13 247 W 42nd Street New York NY 10036 Regal Regal Staten Island Stadium 16 2474 Forest Avenue Staten Island NY 10303 AMC AMC Stony Brook 17 2196 Nesconset Highway Stony Brook NY 11790 Regal Regal Westbury 12 7000 Brush Hollow Road Westbury NY 11590 National Amusements College Point Multiplex 28-55 Ulmer Street Whitestone NY 11357 AMC AMC Center Valley 16 2805 Center Valley Parkway Center Valley PA 18034

"Sound! Euphonium: The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand NEW DAY will be shown at the following local movie theater on July 15 (English dubbed):

AMC AMC Danbury 16 61 Eagle Road Danbury CT 06810 AMC AMC Clifton Commons 16 405 State Route 3 E Clifton NJ 07014-1609 Cinemark Hazlet 12 2821 Highway 35 Hazlet NJ 07730 Regal Regal Commerce Center 18 2399 US Highway 1 North Brunswick NJ 08902 AMC AMC Garden State 16 1 Garden State Plaza (Rt 4 & 17), Route 4 & 17 Paramus NJ 07652 AMC AMC Rockaway 16 363 Mount Hope Avenue Rockaway NJ 07866 Kerasotes Showplace 14 650 Plaza Dr Secaucus NJ 07094 AMC AMC Wayne 14 67 Willowbrook Boulevard Wayne NJ 07470 New Vision Theater Rialto Theatre 250 East Broad Street Westfield NJ 07090 Regal Regal Kaufman Astoria 14 35-30 38th Street Astoria NY 11101 Regal Regal Sheepshead Bay 14 3907 Shore Parkway Brooklyn NY 11235 Regal Regal Court Street 12 106 Court Street Brooklyn NY 11201 Regal Regal Deer Park 16 & IMAX 455 Commack Road Deer Park NY 11729 National Amusements Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas 1001 Broadhollow Rd Farmingdale NY 11735 National Amusements Island 16 Cinema De Lux 185 Morris Ave Holtsville NY 11742 Regal Regal New Roc City 18 Plus Imax 33 Le Count Place New Rochelle NY 10801 AMC AMC Empire 25 234 W 42nd Street New York NY 10036-7202 AMC AMC Kips Bay 15 570 2nd Avenue New York NY 10016 Regal Regal Battery Park 11 102 North End Avenue New York NY 10282 Regal Regal E-Walk 42nd Street 13 247 W 42nd Street New York NY 10036 Regal Regal Staten Island Stadium 16 2474 Forest Avenue Staten Island NY 10303 AMC AMC Stony Brook 17 2196 Nesconset Highway Stony Brook NY 11790 Regal Regal Westbury 12 7000 Brush Hollow Road Westbury NY 11590 National Amusements College Point Multiplex 28-55 Ulmer Street Whitestone NY 11357 AMC AMC Center Valley 16 2805 Center Valley Parkway Center Valley PA 18034

While Sound! Euphonium's "Liz and the Blue Bird" explored the relationship of bandmates Mizore and Nozomi and took on a radical new art style,"Our Promise: A Brand New Day" returns to Sound! Euphonium's familiar style and the story of franchise protagonist Kumiko Oumae, now in her second year of high school. Follow Kumiko as she takes on the role of mentor towards the incoming class of new members of the Kitauji High School concert band club as the group aims to take the gold at the National Championship competition.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You