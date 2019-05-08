Disney Junior Orders a Second Season of T.O.T.S.

Disney Junior has ordered a second season of the animated series "T.O.T.S."-ahead of the series debut, FRIDAY, JUNE 14 (9:00 A.M. EDT/PDT)-on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. The comedy follows the adventures of best friends Pip and Freddy, a tenacious penguin and a kind-hearted flamingo, who are the only non-stork delivery birds in-training at Tiny Ones Transport Service (T.O.T.S.). Designed for kids age 2-7, "T.O.T.S." stories suggest themes of positively interacting with and nurturing others while celebrating each other's differences. Every episode has an original song and the recurring delivery anthem "Bringing This Baby Home."

The series voice cast includes Vanessa Williams (ABC's "Ugly Betty") as Captain Beakman, Megan Hilty (Broadway's "Noises Off" and "Wicked") as K.C. the Koala, Jet Jurgensmeyer ("Last Man Standing") as Pip the Penguin and Christian Simon (Disney Channel's "Sydney to the Max") as Freddy the Flamingo.

Each episode features two 11-minute stories that highlight the use of creative thinking, teamwork and problem solving to model for young viewers that there is more than one way to achieve a goal.

The series was created by Travis Braun (Disney Junior's "Vampirina" and Disney Channel's "Fast Layne"), who also serves as co-executive producer. Vic Cook (Disney Junior's "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse") is executive producer, Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior's "Goldie & Bear") is co-executive producer and supervising director, and Guy Toubes ("The Stinky & Dirty Show") is story editor. Rob Cantor ("Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes") serves as the series' songwriter and composer. The series is produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Junior.

Extensions for the series include figures, playsets, plush and role-play items launching this summer. A soundtrack from Walt Disney Records, featuring 14 original songs, will debut on all streaming and digital platforms beginning Friday, June 14. The singles "Bringing This Baby Home" and "Time to Fly with T.O.T.S." will be available May 12 and May 31, respectively.





Related Articles View More TV Stories