2á¸¦OOM to be Presented at International Puerto Rican Heritage Film Festival

The mullti-laureate Short Film 2á¸¦OOM [zu:m] is a Puerto Rican short film that incorporates international creative talent, conceived during the confinement and in the presence of COVID-19 in the World. The project that already won 28 laurels, 5 prizes and 4 nominations in international prizes will be presented on New York PremiÃ¨re at the International Puerto Rican Heritage Film Festival, that will be held on November 11-15, 2020. The distinguished festival celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The multi-awarded director of independent cinema and university professor of psychology and acting, Dr. Ariel Orama LÃ³pez (AG Orloz in the arts) summoned a Peruvian animator and cartoonist (Jorge CÃ¡ceres), a Puerto Rican young editor (Koralys Melendez) and an Italian composer (Daniele Carretta) to create a project that represented the related topics that emerged after the pandemic and which, in turn, served as a single voice for the human race in the midst of global metamorphosis. Filmed indoors and outdoors, under strict protection measures and with the integration of creative elements, the project managed to come to life with an air of universality, thus leaving for festivals around the world. Topics related to the blood ties that transcend, the vulnerability of human beings, patients at risk and immortality are present in the short film, whose visual richness through animation joins the sublimity of its music and the plausibility of the performances. Ariel is a distinguished former Acting for the Film NYFA LA alumni who was eligible for the Oscars 2020 with its project ONE. American Film and Gender writer William Luhr, his New York Film Academy acting professor Denis McCourt, and other great art figures have praised the work of Orama, who stands out in his dual role as director and actor. Ariel already has received 94 laurels in an Eleven year trajectory.

The Covid-19 & HIV/AIDS short film that integrates animation with acted scenes is about "two brothers who discover the quintessence that unifies them", in the midst of the pandemic, through a conversation by "zoom" in which "anything can happen": this occurs from the virtual platform that boomed under current circumstances and in full confinement. Inspired on this wonderful platform called "zoomÂ©", the director recreated an emotional story based on real testimonies.

The relatively new film related to Covid-19, HIV/AIDS and the magic properties of water was born in June 2020 and incorporates actor Jonathan Cardenales as a co-lead actor along with AG Orloz, who starred in this short and have formed a perfect cufflink in other of his award-winning projects. One of the emotional touches of the project is the integration of voices from Chile, Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Argentina (AndrÃ©s Felipe Aguirre, Johan Bustos, Jonathan Schwartzman, Julio Ricardo Kutscher, Leonardo Sbrouche, MartÃ­n Alicea and VÃ­ctor Emilio Lachaise) for a crucial moment in the emotional film. Likewise, talents from the United States and Mexico (Juan Pablo Artana, Michael Fernando Dillon and Jonathan Schwartzman) were integrated to conceptualize the art, logo, and essence of the project, virtually supervised by its director Orama, from the thrill of creating, for the first time, a project that integrates animation.

"When the pandemic arrived, my intuitive mind thought of two things: first, that the vaccine or the 'antidote' against Covid-19 could be related to the structure that gives the dreaded virus the shape of a 'crown'. I shared with my loved ones, with evidence, right at the beginning of this global situation. Second, that HIV/AIDS could be understood, in another way, after studies and future findings on the relatively new condition, and vice versa. These thoughts were enriched by my experience as therapists for HIV / AIDS patients. Considering my formal education in Science and Arts, I decided to create a short film that linked such elements with the unimaginable power of water and the mysteries of quantum physics: a story that alluded to the "shield" -or "armour"- of the coronavirus (even on an emotional level, as a metaphor) as well as the stigma of HIV. Today we are one voice, without races: a new universe of masked beings. And that is how my short film 2á¸¦OOM [zoom] was born", concluded the director, actor and psychologist.

