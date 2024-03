Ópera De Bellas Artes Recibe Por Primera Vez Al Bajo-Barítono Sir Bryn Terfel

It’s always a joy to see the Juilliard Opera/Juilliard Historical Performance group perform in the intimate realm of the Rosemary and Meredith Willson Theatre, where the audience is up close and personal to the action on stage. Last week’s performances of Francesco Cavalli’s ERISMENA happily fell neatly into that category. Even with a libretto that’s had more lives than the proverbial cat, the work manages to weave its magic.