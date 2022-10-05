Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Yulia Matochkina to Replace Anita Rachvelishvili in Metropolitain Opera's DON CARLO

Yulia Matochkina will make her Met role debut as Eboli

Oct. 05, 2022  

Yulia Matochkina will make her Met role debut as Eboli in Verdi's Don Carlo, replacing Anita Rachvelishvili.

Russian mezzo-soprano Yulia Matochkina, who made her Met debut last season as Maddalena in Verdi's Rigoletto, has previously sung Eboli at the Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, and the New National Theatre in Tokyo. Recent performances include Azucena in Verdi's Il Trovatore at the Zurich Opera, the title role of Bizet's Carmen at the Arena di Verona, Ulrica in Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra under Riccardo Muti, and Venus in Wagner's Tannhäuser at LA Opera. She is scheduled to sing Eboli at the Royal Opera, Covent Garden, later this season.

Don Carlo opens on November 3 with Russell Thomas in the title role, Eleonora Buratto and Angela Meade sharing the role of Elisabetta di Valois, Peter Mattei as Rodrigo, Günther Groissböck as Filippo II, and John Relyea as the Grand Inquisitor. Carlo Rizzi conducts David McVicar's production, which will present the opera in its four-act Italian version.

Other performances are November 7, 11, 15, 19mat, 23, 26, 30, and December 3mat.

For more information, visit metopera.org.





Yulia Matochkina to Replace Anita Rachvelishvili in Metropolitain Opera's DON CARLO
Yulia Matochkina will make her Met role debut as Eboli in Verdi's Don Carlo, replacing Anita Rachvelishvili. Russian mezzo-soprano Yulia Matochkina, who made her Met debut last season as Maddalena in Verdi's Rigoletto, has previously sung Eboli at the Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, and the New National Theatre in Tokyo.
