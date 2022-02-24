Wexford Festival Opera Celebrates 70th Anniversary With Debut New York Performance, April 14

Wexford Festival Opera is celebrating its 70th anniversary with its debut New York concert on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 7:30pm at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, featuring renowned soprano Angela Meade, together with pianist Myra Huang, in works by Wagner, Meyerbeer, Amy Beach, and others.

The festive concert reunites Angela Meade with Wexford Festival Opera, which played a pivotal role in her career; she made her European debut there in 2010, starring in the title role of Saverio Mercadante's rarely-heard Virginia. Following this, she quickly became recognized as one of today's outstanding vocalists who excels in demanding roles of the 19th-century Bel Canto repertoire, as well as in the operas of Mozart and Verdi. She has performed at leading opera houses across the world including the Metropolitan Opera, Los Angeles Opera, Vienna State Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Oper Frankfurt, and the Teatro Regio di Torino.

In addition to the concert in New York, Wexford Festival Opera is presenting three other international concerts in celebration of its 70th anniversary which include recitals by Eleanora Buratto at the Teatro Torlonia Rome on December 22, 2021, by Mariangela Sicilia at the Bolshoi Theatre Moscow on February 12, 2022, and by Ermanela Jaho at St. John's Smith Square in London. Each of these sopranos appeared at Wexford Festival Opera early in their careers.

Wexford Festival Opera won Best Festival at the International Opera Awards in 2017, confirming its reputation for high-quality productions that, every year, bring thousands of opera-lovers flocking to Wexford from all over the world. Over the years, the Festival has championed the works of Donizetti, having staged more of his operas than any other opera company in the world outside of his native Bergamo; sparked a Massenet revival; and established an international reputation both for attracting and for making major stars.

"Having welcomed visitors to Wexford from the United States over many years, we are thrilled to at last present a concert in New York with one of our most-loved artists!" said Randall Shannon, Executive Director of Wexford Festival Opera.

Wexford Festival Opera: Angela Meade

Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 7:30pm

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center | 129 W 67th St | New York, NY

Tickets: $40

Link: https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/wexford-festival-opera-angela-meade/

Angela Meade, soprano

Myra Huang, piano

Works by Wagner, Meyerbeer, Amy Beach, and others.