Warner Theatre to Screen The Metropolitan Opera's THE HOURS Starring RenÃ©e Fleming, Kelli O'Hara & Joyce DiDonato

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Kevin Puts's The Hours, Saturday, December 10 at 12:55 pm ET.

ï»¿The Hours will be presented in the Warner Theatre's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. A complementary lecture by Alan Mann, Artistic Director at The Opera Theatre of CT, will be offered two hours before the opera in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre Lobby (11 - 11:45 am).



For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180 .

RenÃ©e Fleming makes her highly anticipated return to the Met in the world-premiere production of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts's The Hours, adapted from Michael Cunningham's acclaimed novel. Inspired by Virginia Woolf's Mrs. Dalloway and made a household name by the Oscar-winning 2002 film version starring Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, and Nicole Kidman, the powerful story follows three women from different eras who each grapple with their inner demons and their roles in society. The exciting premiere radiates with star power with Kelli O'Hara and Joyce DiDonato joining Fleming as the opera's trio of heroines. Phelim McDermott directs this compelling drama, with Met Music Director Yannick NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin on the podium to conduct Puts's poignant and powerful score.



The Hours contains themes of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering self-harm or suicide, help is available from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org.



The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season includes Luigi Cherubini's Medea on October 22, followed by Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata on November 5, Kevin Puts's The Hours on December 10, Umberto Giordano's Fedora on January 14, Richard Wagner's Lohengrin on March 18, Giuseppe Verdi's Falstaff on April 1, Richard Strass's Der Rosenkavalier on April 15, Terence Blanchard's Champion on April 29, Mozart's Don Giovanni on May 20, and finally, Mozart's Die Zauberflote on June 3.



Complimentary lectures will be held two hours prior to each Met: Live in HD simulcast, and include a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q & A. The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season is generously supported by Nancy R. Wadhams.

ABOUT THE WARNER THEATRE

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.