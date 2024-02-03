Video: Watch an Excerpt from the Berlin State Opera Production of Wagner's SIEGFRIED on Carnegie Hall+

Carnegie Hall+ is currently available on the Apple TV app, Spectrum, Verizon Fios, DISH, and Sling TV.

By: Feb. 03, 2024

Tenor Andreas Schager sings the title role in “Siegfried,” the third opera in Wagner’s Ring cycle, which depicts a hero’s journey to love. Christian Thielemann leads the Berlin State Opera in Dmitri Tcherniakov’s illuminating production.

Watch the performance below!

Curated by Carnegie Hall from a superb array of new and historic presentations, Carnegie Hall+ offers front-row access to exceptional performances from the world’s most renowned stages—and this is just the beginning. Most of these programs are available exclusively on Carnegie Hall+ and available to viewers in the United States for the first time—all with state-of-the-art video and audio quality for peerless at-home viewing and listening experiences. New titles will be added monthly to this extensive, ever-growing collection—check back often to explore. Carnegie Hall+ is currently available on the Apple TV app, Spectrum, Verizon Fios, DISH, and Sling TV. Subscribe to Carnegie Hall+ to access the full performance.

Carnegie Hall’s mission is to present extraordinary music and musicians on the three stages of this legendary hall, to bring the transformative power of music to the widest possible audience, to provide visionary education programs, and to foster the future of music through the cultivation of new works, artists, and audiences.






